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HomeCitiesLiquor Bottles Found Near Bihar CM's Residence, Rohini Acharya Targets Govt Over Prohibition

Liquor Bottles Found Near Bihar CM's Residence, Rohini Acharya Targets Govt Over Prohibition

Police launched an investigation after the bottles were recovered around 100 metres from the high-security residence.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 May 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Empty foreign liquor bottles found near Bihar CM's residence.
  • Discovery sparks questions on state's prohibition law effectiveness.
  • Opposition leader Rohini Acharya criticizes government's enforcement failures.
  • Police investigating to determine source of bottles in secure zone.

A political controversy erupted in Bihar on Friday after empty liquor bottles were found near Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s official residence in Patna, raising fresh questions over the state’s prohibition law.

According to reports, foreign liquor bottles were recovered around 100 metres from the chief minister’s residence at 5 Desh Ratna Marg on Friday morning, prompting police to rush to the spot for investigation.

Officials said the matter would be examined to determine who left the bottles near the high-security zone. The discovery quickly triggered political reactions, with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rohini Acharya launching a sharp attack on the Bihar government.

Rohini Acharya Questions Reach of Illegal Liquor Trade

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya questioned whether illegal liquor traders had influence extending up to the chief minister’s residence.

“Could it be that illegal liquor traders have access right up to the chief minister’s residence?” she wrote in a post on X.

She also criticised the implementation of Bihar’s prohibition law, asking how liquor bottles were repeatedly being found in high-security government areas despite the ban remaining in force across the state.

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‘What Kind of Prohibition Is This?’ Asks RJD Leader

Targeting the Nitish Kumar-led government over enforcement failures, Rohini said liquor bottles had earlier been recovered from the Bihar Assembly complex and corridors of government offices frequented by ministers and senior officials.

“Chief Minister sir… what kind of prohibition is this where liquor bottles are found in the high-security Assembly premises, government office corridors and now even near your official residence?” she said.

She further questioned who was consuming alcohol near the chief minister’s residence and how such material could enter one of the state’s most secure zones.

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Opposition Attacks Bihar Govt Over Enforcement

Rohini Acharya alleged that the latest incident exposed the ground reality of Bihar’s liquor ban and claimed alcohol remained easily available across the state despite official claims of strict enforcement.

She said the incident had reinforced a growing public perception that illegal liquor traders wield greater influence than the administration itself.

“The prohibition law now appears limited to files and statements,” she said, alleging that the illegal liquor trade was flourishing under political and administrative protection.

Police have not yet issued a detailed statement regarding the recovery of the bottles or whether any suspects have been identified.

Before You Go

Family demand & allegations: Twisha Sharma family pushes for CBI probe amid serious allegations against in-laws

Input By : Ajit Kumar, Patna

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did a political controversy erupt in Bihar?

A controversy arose after empty liquor bottles were found near Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's official residence in Patna, raising questions about the state's prohibition law.

Where exactly were the liquor bottles found?

The foreign liquor bottles were recovered about 100 meters from the chief minister's official residence at 5 Desh Ratna Marg.

What was the opposition's reaction to the incident?

RJD leader Rohini Acharya sharply criticized the Bihar government, questioning the reach of the illegal liquor trade and the effectiveness of the prohibition law.

What specific concerns were raised about the prohibition law?

Critics questioned how liquor bottles are repeatedly found in high-security government areas and near the Chief Minister's residence, despite the ban.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News Rohini Acharya Samrat Chooudhary
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