Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSP MP Iqra Hasan Booked Over Saharanpur Police Station Protest

SP MP Iqra Hasan Booked Over Saharanpur Police Station Protest

SP MP Iqra Hasan was booked for allegedly obstructing government work, blocking traffic, and violating prohibitory orders during a protest on May 19.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 May 2026 02:22 PM (IST)

Saharanpur (UP), May 22 (PTI) Police here have registered a case against Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan and several of her supporters for allegedly obstructing government work, blocking traffic, and violating prohibitory orders during a protest earlier this week, officials said on Friday.

SP City Vyom Bindal said the FIR was lodged at Sadar Bazar police station on Thursday based on a complaint filed by sub-inspector Sanjay Kumar Sharma.

Apart from Hasan, former state minister Mangeram Kashyap and 20 to 25 unidentified persons have also been named in the case.

According to the FIR, the accused have been charged with obstructing government work, disrupting traffic by blocking roads, preventing public servants from discharging their duties, and violating prohibitory orders, Bindal said, adding that further action would be taken as per law.

The controversy stems from an incident on May 19 when Hasan, accompanied by the mother of Monu Kashyap -- who was killed in Shamli district's Jasala village -- and several supporters, reached the DIG office in Saharanpur. Hasan had alleged that the DIG ignored the victim's mother and made remarks that left her distressed.

Police said that tensions escalated outside the DIG office, following which Hasan was briefly taken to the women's police station by women police personnel and released after around 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, five persons, including Mangeram Kashyap, were arrested for breach of peace and later sent to jail.

Following the arrests, Hasan staged a sit-in protest with supporters at Sadar Bazar Police Station demanding their release. The protest reportedly continued from around 4 pm till nearly 9:30 pm and witnessed heated exchanges between supporters and senior police officials.

Officials said City Magistrate Kuldeep Singh later assured the protesters that the release process would be completed during the night and the accused would be freed the next morning. The five persons were subsequently released from district jail the following day.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Family demand & allegations: Twisha Sharma family pushes for CBI probe amid serious allegations against in-laws

Published at : 22 May 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Saharanpur Iqra Hasan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
SP MP Iqra Hasan Booked Over Saharanpur Police Station Protest
SP MP Iqra Hasan Booked Over Saharanpur Police Station Protest
Cities
Liquor Bottles Found Near Bihar CM's Residence, Rohini Acharya Targets Govt Over Prohibition
Liquor Bottles Found Near Bihar CM's Residence, Rohini Acharya Targets Govt Over Prohibition
Cities
Madhya Pradesh Govt Recommends CBI Probe Into Twisha Sharma's Death
Madhya Pradesh Govt Recommends CBI Probe Into Twisha Sharma's Death
Cities
Lookout Notice Issued Against Twisha Sharma’s Husband As Police Move To Cancel Passport
Lookout Notice Issued Against Twisha Sharma’s Husband As Police Move To Cancel Passport
Advertisement

Videos

Family demand & allegations: Twisha Sharma family pushes for CBI probe amid serious allegations against in-laws
Heatwave crisis: Severe heat dome grips North India as temperatures soar up to 48°C
Law and order situation: Lucknow fort dispute escalates between Pasi and Muslim communities
Twisha Case: High Court to Hear Samar Singh’s Anticipatory Bail Plea at 2:30 PM
Major Break in Twisha Death Case: Madhya Pradesh Government Recommends CBI Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
Understanding Mumbai’s AQI: The Lack Of A Unified Architecture
Opinion
Embed widget