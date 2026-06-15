Dust Storm Alert In Delhi-NCR: Should You Step Out This Afternoon?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi-NCR expects dust storms, heavy rain, strong winds.

Winds up to 90 kmph forecast between 3-5 pm.

Disruptions, power cuts possible from gusty winds.

Delhi-NCR is in for a sharp weather shift on Monday after days of relentless heat and humid conditions. A powerful storm system is closing in on the region, set to bring dust storms, strong gusty winds, thunderstorms, and moderate to heavy rain. Meteorologists have warned that wind speeds could touch 60-90 kmph during the dust storm phase, expected to hit between 3 pm and 5 pm across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

The storm is likely to be followed by widespread rainfall, giving residents a much-needed break from the punishing summer heat that has gripped the region for days.

What Can Delhi-NCR Residents Expect From The Storm Today?

The most intense rainfall is expected to last between 30 and 50 minutes, with some areas likely to see brief but heavy downpours.

Gusty winds in the range of 50-70 kmph, along with lightning activity, could lead to reduced visibility on roads, traffic disruptions, and temporary power cuts in certain pockets across the region.

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Meteorologists say the system is being driven by a clash between hot, dry air over northwest India and moisture-laden winds moving inland, a pattern that commonly triggers strong pre-monsoon thunderstorms across the Indo-Gangetic plains.

While short-term disruptions are expected, temperatures are likely to drop, and air quality is set to improve once the storm clears.

How To Stay Safe During The Dust Storm And Thunderstorm In Delhi-NCR

It is advised that residents avoid stepping out during the peak storm window of 3 pm to 5 pm. The mix of strong winds and blowing dust is likely to create hazardous conditions for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

People are being urged to stay indoors and keep windows shut to prevent dust from entering homes.

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Residents should also stay away from trees, electric poles, and temporary structures that may be vulnerable to powerful wind gusts. If caught outdoors, finding a solid indoor shelter immediately is the safest option until conditions settle.

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