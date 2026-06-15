Delhi-NCR is expecting a powerful storm system with dust storms, strong gusty winds, thunderstorms, and moderate to heavy rain. Wind speeds could reach 60-90 kmph.
Dust Storm Alert In Delhi-NCR: Should You Step Out This Afternoon?
After days of punishing heat, Delhi-NCR is finally getting relief, but it's coming in the form of a fierce storm with dust, strong winds, and heavy rain this afternoon.
- Delhi-NCR expects dust storms, heavy rain, strong winds.
- Winds up to 90 kmph forecast between 3-5 pm.
- Disruptions, power cuts possible from gusty winds.
Delhi-NCR is in for a sharp weather shift on Monday after days of relentless heat and humid conditions. A powerful storm system is closing in on the region, set to bring dust storms, strong gusty winds, thunderstorms, and moderate to heavy rain. Meteorologists have warned that wind speeds could touch 60-90 kmph during the dust storm phase, expected to hit between 3 pm and 5 pm across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.
The storm is likely to be followed by widespread rainfall, giving residents a much-needed break from the punishing summer heat that has gripped the region for days.
What Can Delhi-NCR Residents Expect From The Storm Today?
The most intense rainfall is expected to last between 30 and 50 minutes, with some areas likely to see brief but heavy downpours.
Gusty winds in the range of 50-70 kmph, along with lightning activity, could lead to reduced visibility on roads, traffic disruptions, and temporary power cuts in certain pockets across the region.
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Meteorologists say the system is being driven by a clash between hot, dry air over northwest India and moisture-laden winds moving inland, a pattern that commonly triggers strong pre-monsoon thunderstorms across the Indo-Gangetic plains.
While short-term disruptions are expected, temperatures are likely to drop, and air quality is set to improve once the storm clears.
How To Stay Safe During The Dust Storm And Thunderstorm In Delhi-NCR
It is advised that residents avoid stepping out during the peak storm window of 3 pm to 5 pm. The mix of strong winds and blowing dust is likely to create hazardous conditions for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.
People are being urged to stay indoors and keep windows shut to prevent dust from entering homes.
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Residents should also stay away from trees, electric poles, and temporary structures that may be vulnerable to powerful wind gusts. If caught outdoors, finding a solid indoor shelter immediately is the safest option until conditions settle.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What kind of weather is expected in Delhi-NCR today?
When is the storm expected to hit Delhi-NCR?
The dust storm phase is expected between 3 pm and 5 pm across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. This will be followed by widespread rainfall.
What are the recommended safety precautions during the storm?
Residents should avoid stepping out between 3 pm and 5 pm, staying indoors with windows shut. It is also advised to stay away from trees, electric poles, and temporary structures.
What are the anticipated effects of the storm on the region?
The storm may cause reduced visibility, traffic disruptions, and temporary power cuts. However, temperatures are expected to drop, and air quality will improve once it clears.