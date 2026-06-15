Congress Warns Pakistan-China Alliance Is A Major Challenge For India’s Foreign Policy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress highlights Pakistan's renewed regional influence as a challenge.

Pakistan PM announced US-Iran peace deal for June 19.

Ramesh cites India's economic struggles, urges balanced foreign policy.

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday hit out at the Modi government's handling of the foreign policy, saying Pakistan seems to have acquired a new regional and global influence and this coupled with China's deep embedding in Pakistan's strategic apparatus, poses a formidable geo-political challenge for India.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the news that the US and Iran will be signing an agreement on June 19 in Geneva to halt hostilities in West Asia is to be welcomed, even though the full details are yet to be made public officially.

"There is universal hope that the two countries (as also Israel) will abide by the accord -- even though it is of an interim nature -- and that the accord will lead to a more permanent normalization," Ramesh said on X.

While the unrestricted re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz will certainly bring great relief to India, it does not mean the structural problems the economy faces will soon be surmounted, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said.

"These concerns clearly predate the current war in West Asia that began just two days after Prime Minister Modi's visit to Israel. The rupee had been under considerable pressure for over a year and the gap between the demand and supply of dollars had been growing. Rates of private investment -- a most crucial determinant of GDP growth- have been tepid for many years," Ramesh said.

"This is the result of sluggish growth in demand that, in turn, is the outcome of stagnation in real wages over the past decade; Modi Government's failure to check the dumping of imports from China that has resulted in a record trade deficit and endangered growth of job-generating MSMEs in particular; overall investment climate vitiated by unchecked powers given to tax authorities and investigative agencies," he said.

Pakistan, which had been successfully isolated by India after its orchestration of the terror attacks in Mumbai in November 2008, now seems to have acquired a new regional and global influence, the Congress leader claimed.

"This, coupled with China's deep embedding in Pakistan's strategic apparatus, poses a formidable geo-political challenge for India's foreign policy," Ramesh said.

"It is too much to expect Mr. Modi to rethink his blind devotion and unconditional support to Israel. But humanitarian considerations and long-standing commitments apart, our national interest demands greater balance than Mr. Modi has shown," he said.

Ramesh's remarks came after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that a peace deal between the US and Iran has been reached, and it will be officially signed off in a ceremony in Switzerland on June 19.

In a post on X in the early hours of Monday, Sharif said, "Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED." He added that both sides have declared the "immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

The official signing ceremony will be on June 19 in Switzerland, he said.

Sharif thanked the US and Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. He also extended sincere appreciation to "our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of the State of Qatar", for their support in reaching this agreement.

The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28 that saw Tehran lose several of its top leadership, including the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Mohammad Pakpour, Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, among others.

Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, is now the supreme leader, but has not been seen in public since the war began.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)