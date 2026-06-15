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HomeNewsWorldUN Chief Welcomes US-Iran Peace Deal, Strait Of Hormuz Reopens

UN Chief Welcomes US-Iran Peace Deal, Strait Of Hormuz Reopens

The UN welcomed the peace deal between the US and Iran. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is expected to help trade, support shipping, and reduce tensions in the region.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
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  • Deal finalized Friday; signing scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland.

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres has welcomed the announcement of a peace deal between the US and Iran that provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Secretary General Guterres on Sunday described it as a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

The US and Iran finalised a deal to end their 107-day war and open the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway used to ferry one-fifth of the global oil supplies, on Friday after an in-person signing of the agreement in Switzerland.

US President Donald Trump made the announcement on Truth Social on Sunday evening, easing pressure on the global energy markets, as officials said the peace agreement would be signed on June 19 in Switzerland.

Guterres welcomed the announcement that the “United States and Iran have agreed on a peace deal that provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a framework for further negotiations," a statement issued by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, said Sunday.

"This represents a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict,” Dujarric said.

The Secretary-General expressed “deep appreciation" for the constructive role played by Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and other regional countries in supporting the negotiations that led to the peace deal.

He reaffirmed that the United Nations stands ready to support the parties in achieving a durable and comprehensive peace.

Details of the deal were not immediately available.

Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, confirmed the agreement on state television but said Iran would not start implementing it until it was signed on Friday. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Global Affairs: Iran-US Peace Deal Nears Final Stage as Geneva Signing Set for June 19

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz significant?

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway crucial for global energy markets, as it is used to ferry one-fifth of the world's oil supplies. Its reopening eases pressure on these markets.

Published at : 15 Jun 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
UnitedNations Iran War StraitOfHormuz USIRANRELATIONS UNChief USIranPeaceDeal
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