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English NewsCitiesDelhi Metro Shuts Jhandewalan Station Till Further Notice Amid Security Curbs

Delhi Metro Shuts Jhandewalan Station Till Further Notice Amid Security Curbs

Delhi metro train closure: DMRC shuts Jhandewalan Metro station until further notice as security measures continue across Delhi, with multiple stations remaining closed.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • DMRC closed Jhandewalan Metro station for security reasons.
  • Sixteen other Delhi Metro stations also remained shut.
  • Chief Justice considered intervention due to station closures.

Delhi metro train closure: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the closure of Jhandewalan Metro station until further notice, citing security reasons amid heightened restrictions in the national capital.

The announcement was made through the DMRC's official X account on Thursday, where the corporation informed commuters that services at the station would remain suspended until fresh instructions are issued.

DMRC Announces Jhandewalan Metro Closure

Sharing the update on X, the DMRC said, "Service Update: Jhandewalan metro station has been closed till further instructions."

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The closure comes as authorities continue to impose security measures across several parts of Delhi following ongoing developments in the city. Commuters travelling through the area have been advised to check the latest service updates before planning their journeys.

16 Delhi Metro Stations Also Shut Over Security Concerns

Earlier in the day, the DMRC announced that 16 Metro stations had been closed from 7:30 am until further notice due to security reasons.

The affected stations are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium.

Despite the closures, interchange facilities continue to operate at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat, allowing passengers to switch between Metro lines where permitted.

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Supreme Court Monitoring Metro Station Closures

The widespread closures have also affected access to the Supreme Court, prompting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to comment on the issue during proceedings on Thursday.

The CJI said the apex court could consider judicial intervention if authorities fail to resolve the closure of the Supreme Court Metro station and other affected stations.

He noted that administrative directions had already been issued to the concerned authorities to explore a solution and expressed hope that the matter would be resolved by lunchtime. The Chief Justice added that if the situation remained unchanged, the court would examine the issue through judicial proceedings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Jhandewalan Metro station closed?

Jhandewalan Metro station is closed until further notice due to security reasons and heightened restrictions in the national capital. The DMRC announced the closure via its official X account.

How many other Delhi Metro stations are also closed?

In addition to Jhandewalan, 16 other Delhi Metro stations were closed from 7:30 am until further notice due to security concerns. These include prominent stations like Rajiv Chowk and Supreme Court.

Are there any interchange facilities still operational despite the closures?

Yes, interchange facilities continue to operate at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat. This allows passengers to switch between Metro lines where permitted.

What was the Supreme Court's reaction to the metro station closures?

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant noted the closures and mentioned the apex court might consider judicial intervention if the issue isn't resolved. He hoped for an administrative solution by lunchtime.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Metro DMRC DELHI NEWS Metro Station Closure Jhandewalan Metro
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