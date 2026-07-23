Delhi Metro Shuts Jhandewalan Station Till Further Notice Amid Security Curbs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DMRC closed Jhandewalan Metro station for security reasons.

Sixteen other Delhi Metro stations also remained shut.

Chief Justice considered intervention due to station closures.

Delhi metro train closure: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the closure of Jhandewalan Metro station until further notice, citing security reasons amid heightened restrictions in the national capital.

The announcement was made through the DMRC's official X account on Thursday, where the corporation informed commuters that services at the station would remain suspended until fresh instructions are issued.

DMRC Announces Jhandewalan Metro Closure

Sharing the update on X, the DMRC said, "Service Update: Jhandewalan metro station has been closed till further instructions."

Service Update



Jhandewalan metro station has been closed till further instructions. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 23, 2026

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The closure comes as authorities continue to impose security measures across several parts of Delhi following ongoing developments in the city. Commuters travelling through the area have been advised to check the latest service updates before planning their journeys.

16 Delhi Metro Stations Also Shut Over Security Concerns

Earlier in the day, the DMRC announced that 16 Metro stations had been closed from 7:30 am until further notice due to security reasons.

The affected stations are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium.

Despite the closures, interchange facilities continue to operate at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat, allowing passengers to switch between Metro lines where permitted.

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Supreme Court Monitoring Metro Station Closures

The widespread closures have also affected access to the Supreme Court, prompting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to comment on the issue during proceedings on Thursday.

The CJI said the apex court could consider judicial intervention if authorities fail to resolve the closure of the Supreme Court Metro station and other affected stations.

He noted that administrative directions had already been issued to the concerned authorities to explore a solution and expressed hope that the matter would be resolved by lunchtime. The Chief Justice added that if the situation remained unchanged, the court would examine the issue through judicial proceedings.