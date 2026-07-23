19-Year-Old May Lose Sight In Right Eye After Pellet-Like Gun Injury At Jantar Mantar Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teen protester risks permanent vision loss from pellet injury.

More protesters injured by pellets; videos show RAF firing.

Delhi Police deny pellet use; focus on paramilitary RAF.

A 19-year-old protester injured during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) march towards Parliament on July 20 could permanently lose sight in his right eye, according to his family, even as fresh evidence has intensified questions over the alleged use of pellet-firing weapons during the police response. The incident has fuelled demands for clarity over which security force deployed the weapons, with Delhi Police denying any use of pellet guns while attention shifts towards the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a specialised unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Teen Undergoes Surgery After Eye Injury

Sahil Lochab, a resident of Najafgarh in southwest Delhi, underwent surgery at AIIMS' Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre on Tuesday to remove pellets lodged in his right eye. His family said doctors informed them that the damage to his pupil has left him with only a "1% chance" of regaining vision in the affected eye, as per reports on The Hindu. The surgery successfully removed the pellets, but the injury has raised fears of permanent blindness.

The teenager was among those injured during clashes that broke out as security personnel attempted to stop demonstrators participating in the CJP's march towards Parliament.

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More Cases and Videos Raise Questions Over Pellet Use

Lochab's case is not the only one under scrutiny. Another injured protester, Shaikh Irshad Mansoori, is currently undergoing treatment at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) after doctors surgically removed pellet-like objects from his body.

According to reports, Mansoori was injured near the underground Palika Bazaar market in Connaught Place. Footage reviewed by The Wire reportedly shows a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel firing what appears to be a pellet gun towards his abdomen at the same location and time. Another video circulating on social media allegedly captures a different individual suffering similar pellet injuries at the site on July 20.

Separately, Outlook magazine reported on July 22 that one of its correspondents was struck by what appeared to be a pellet-firing weapon.

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Delhi Police Deny Allegations As Focus Turns To RAF

Delhi Police has repeatedly rejected allegations that its personnel used pellet guns during the July 20 protest and has issued public "fact-checks" disputing such claims. The force has also pushed back against reports suggesting pellet weapons were deployed.

However, the allegations have largely centred on the Rapid Action Force rather than the Delhi Police. The RAF, which functions under the Central Reserve Police Force, was among the security units deployed during the protest.

What Are Pellet Guns?

The weapons under discussion differ significantly from conventional air guns used for recreation or sport. Security forces use 12-gauge pump-action shotguns that fire cartridges containing approximately 500 to 600 small metal pellets.

Instead of releasing a single projectile, the cartridges disperse hundreds of pellets over a wide area, increasing the likelihood of striking multiple individuals with a single shot. This characteristic has made their use particularly controversial in crowd-control situations, where injuries can be widespread and severe.