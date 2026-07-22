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English NewsNewsIndiaCJP Leaders To Meet JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh Again Today Amid Ongoing Talks

CJP Leaders To Meet JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh Again Today Amid Ongoing Talks

The CJP leaders are set to meet Union Ministers JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh as crowd surges in Jantar Mantar and activist Sonam Wangchuk continues his fast seeking the resignation of Minister Pradhan.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 12:03 PM (IST)

The Centre is set to hold another round of discussions with leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday, as Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh are scheduled to meet the delegation at 12 pm. The meeting comes just two days after CJP representatives held talks with Nadda and submitted a charter of demands related to their ongoing protest over alleged examination irregularities, including the cancellation of NEET.

The fresh round of negotiations assumes significance as the protest continues and follows the Centre's engagement with the group's leadership in an apparent bid to find a resolution to the impasse.

CJP has been staging protests in Delhi, demanding the scrapping of NEET and action over alleged examination irregularities.

ALSO READ: CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Claims WhatsApp Account Blocked, Questions Action

Before You Go

Breaking: Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Opposition Over PM Residence Protest, Accuses Child Misuse

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
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