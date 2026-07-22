CJP Leaders To Meet JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh Again Today Amid Ongoing Talks

The Centre is set to hold another round of discussions with leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday, as Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh are scheduled to meet the delegation at 12 pm. The meeting comes just two days after CJP representatives held talks with Nadda and submitted a charter of demands related to their ongoing protest over alleged examination irregularities, including the cancellation of NEET.

The fresh round of negotiations assumes significance as the protest continues and follows the Centre's engagement with the group's leadership in an apparent bid to find a resolution to the impasse.

CJP has been staging protests in Delhi, demanding the scrapping of NEET and action over alleged examination irregularities.

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