Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Traffic choked Delhi-NCR due to dual protest actions.

CJP's Jantar Mantar protest continued, sparking Monday's police clashes.

Farmers' 'Mahapanchayat' against trade deal faced border blockades.

Commuters across Delhi-NCR encountered severe traffic congestion on Tuesday as simultaneous protests in the national capital and at key border points led to extensive security arrangements, road closures and diversions. Traffic movement was affected by the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) agitation at Jantar Mantar as well as a farmers' mobilisation towards Delhi for a 'Mahapanchayat' against the proposed India-US trade deal. Authorities deployed additional security personnel and erected barricades across several locations to maintain law and order.

Jantar Mantar Protest Continues Amid Tight Security

The CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar continued under heavy police deployment, with barricades remaining in place across parts of Central Delhi following Monday's clashes between protesters and security personnel. The movement, which began as a satirical online campaign in May, has evolved into a large-scale youth-led protest over alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leak. The agitation intensified after the alleged "forced" hospitalisation of activist Sonam Wangchuk on July 18.

Tensions escalated further on Monday when CJP supporters attempted to march towards Parliament during the opening of the Monsoon Session. Police used barricades, a lathi charge and tear gas to prevent demonstrators from reaching the Parliament complex, resulting in widespread traffic congestion across Central Delhi.

ALSO READ: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka Reach Jantar Mantar, Resume Protest With Slogans Amid Security Buildup

Farmers Stopped At Delhi Borders

Heavy security was also deployed at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border as farmer organisations gathered for a proposed march to Delhi to participate in a 'Mahapanchayat' organised under the banner of the 'Desh Bachao Morcha'. The protest has been called to oppose the proposed India-US trade agreement.

Farmer groups arriving from Punjab, Haryana and neighbouring states were stopped by security personnel at the border.

In a separate development, around 100 farmers travelling from Meerut, Baghpat and nearby districts towards Delhi were intercepted by Ghaziabad Police. Some protesters staged a brief sit-in on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME), disrupting traffic for more than 15 minutes before police cleared the route.

Authorities also carried out extensive vehicle checks at border points as part of the security operation. ACP Suryabali Maurya said personnel from the Khoda, Kaushambi and Indirapuram police stations were deployed to manage the situation and confirmed that the farmers were turned back before entering Delhi.

ALSO READ: 'Will Continue Fasting': Sonam Wangchuk After CJP Protesters Clash With Police

Advisories Issued As Security Intensifies

Delhi Traffic Police issued a separate advisory ahead of the farmers' gathering at Kisan Ghat, warning commuters about possible restrictions and diversions from 8.30 am onwards, depending on the situation.

Motorists were advised to avoid routes including Satyagrah Marg, Velodrome Road, Rajghat DTC Depot Road and adjoining stretches. Travellers heading to the airport and railway stations were also urged to leave early and plan alternate routes, as per reports.

At the Punjab-Haryana border, authorities strengthened security by deploying large numbers of police personnel, installing chained barricades and cement blocks, and keeping water cannon vehicles on standby near the Ghaggar river bridge leading into Haryana.

Ambala Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Shekhwat and other senior officials monitored the situation on the ground, while prohibitory orders remained in force in parts of Ambala district as a precautionary measure.

Separately, according to PTI, at least four farmers were detained by Delhi Police at the Singhu border. Two companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), along with a Haryana Police contingent, were also stationed at the Panipat toll plaza on NH-44 in anticipation of additional groups of protesters attempting to march towards the national capital.