UP Woman Becomes Overnight Millionaire After Rs 10 Crore Credited Due To Bank Error

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district became an overnight millionaire after she found nearly Rs 10 crore unexpectedly credited to her bank account, triggering an investigation by authorities.

Rita Devi, a resident of Devganj village in the Bichwa police station area, received a message on her phone informing her that Rs 9.99 crore had been deposited into her savings account at the Bank of India’s Sultanganj branch. Prior to this, her account reportedly had a balance of around Rs 45,000.

Family Verifies Balance, Video Goes Viral

At the time of receiving the message, Rita Devi was working in her fields. Shocked by the alert, she initially suspected it to be an error or fraud. To verify the claim, she went to a nearby ATM with her son. Upon checking the balance, both were stunned to see the large amount displayed on the screen.

Her son recorded a video of the ATM balance check, which quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention to the case. The sudden surge of interest led to discussions about banking errors and financial security.

‘We Don’t Want This Money’

Despite the unexpected windfall, the family chose to act responsibly. Rita Devi stated that she did not believe the message at first and had no intention of keeping money that did not belong to her. “We don’t want such money,” she said. Her son echoed the sentiment, saying that honesty was the right approach and urging the bank to resolve the issue promptly.

The family, which relies on farming for its livelihood, informed officials at the Bank of India about the matter. Following this, the bank initiated an investigation to determine whether the amount was credited due to a technical or clerical error, or if there are other factors involved.

Officials are now examining the transaction trail, and appropriate action is expected after verification of the source of funds.