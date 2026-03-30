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HomeNewsIndiaNitish Kumar Likely To Resign From Bihar Assembly Today Amid Suspense Over CM Post

Nitish Kumar Likely To Resign From Bihar Assembly Today Amid Suspense Over CM Post

Bihar's political scene is turbulent as Nitish Kumar may resign as CM after winning a Rajya Sabha seat. Succession debates have intensified, with BJP's Samrat Chaudhary and Kumar's son Nishant's name coming up.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
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Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, is expected to resign as a member of the Bihar legislature on March 30.

Under constitutional provisions, any member of a state legislature elected to Parliament is required to step down from their state post within 14 days of the election. Kumar, who secured his Rajya Sabha seat on March 16, must therefore resign from his position as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) by the March 30 deadline.

Meanwhile, Nitin Nabin, the BJP’s national president, has also not yet resigned from the Bihar Assembly. His resignation has reportedly been delayed as he travelled to Delhi for an important meeting.

Political activity in Bihar has intensified amid speculation that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may resign from the State Legislative Council. Senior leaders of his party have been holding key meetings at the Chief Minister’s official residence.

According to rules, Kumar is required to resign from the assembly by March 30 after winning a Rajya Sabha seat on March 16.

Several prominent leaders met Nitish Kumar on March 29, including Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Rural Works Minister Ashok Chaudhary, JD(U) Executive President Sanjay Jha, and Mokama MLA Anant Singh.

During the meeting, several party workers reportedly urged the Chief Minister to continue his role in Bihar politics.

Succession Debate Gains Momentum

Speculation over Kumar’s successor has further raised the political temperature in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary from the BJP is being seen as a frontrunner for the top post. Kumar himself had earlier hinted during his Samriddhi Yatra that new leadership would emerge in Bihar.

At the same time, some leaders within the Janata Dal (United) have backed Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar as a potential successor, stating that he has the qualities required for the role.

Political analysts suggest that after becoming a Rajya Sabha member, Kumar’s role in state politics may become largely ceremonial.

Resignation Moves And Political Signals

In a related development, BJP’s national president Nitin Nabin was also expected to resign as a member of the Legislative Assembly. However, his resignation was postponed due to his engagement in the Assam elections.

Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar said that the resignation was deferred in view of Nabin’s responsibilities, highlighting the fluid political situation in the state.

Reacting to the developments, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the BJP had pressured Nitish Kumar to step down as Chief Minister.

He claimed that the BJP was working towards weakening the JD(U), and Kumar’s move to the Rajya Sabha was part of that strategy.

“Even though Nitish Kumar is the national president of the JD(U), the party is no longer in his hands and it is being run by a group that is associated with the BJP,” Yadav said.

A Turning Point For Bihar Politics

Nitish Kumar had earlier announced his resignation from the post of Chief Minister on March 5 and had expressed his long-standing desire to serve both in the state assembly and Parliament.

During the filing of his Rajya Sabha nomination, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, and other NDA leaders were present.

With a possible resignation now imminent, Bihar’s political landscape may be headed for a significant shift, potentially redefining the direction of both the government and the ruling alliance in the state.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Nitish Kumar expected to resign from the Bihar legislature?

As he was elected to the Rajya Sabha, Nitish Kumar must resign from his state legislative post within 14 days of his election. His deadline is March 30.

What is the deadline for Nitish Kumar to resign from the Bihar legislature?

Nitish Kumar must resign from his position as a Member of the Legislative Council by March 30. This is 14 days after he secured his Rajya Sabha seat on March 16.

Has Nitin Nabin resigned from the Bihar Assembly yet?

No, Nitin Nabin has not yet resigned from the Bihar Assembly. His resignation has been delayed due to his travel to Delhi for an important meeting and responsibilities in the Assam elections.

What are the speculations about Nitish Kumar's successor?

Speculation includes Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar. Some leaders believe Nishant has the qualities for the role.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News Bihar Assembly NITISH KUMAR BIHAR
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