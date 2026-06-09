Tea Break And Unattended Fryer Under Scanner In Delhi Hotel Fire Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Investigation reveals Delhi B&B fire originated from unattended oil fryer.

Cook's delay and failed alerts allowed fire to spread quickly.

Thirty-minute delay in emergency call critically worsened the tragedy.

Police arrested manager, cook; associate surrendered during probe.

Days after a devastating fire at an illegal bed-and-breakfast in Delhi's Hauz Rani claimed 22 lives, investigators have begun piecing together a sequence of events that may have triggered one of the capital's deadliest fire tragedies in recent years.

The focus of the investigation has shifted to what police believe was a chain of preventable lapses involving an unattended oil fryer, a tea break taken by a cook and a failure to raise an alarm in time. Authorities are examining whether these factors allowed the blaze to spread unchecked through the building.

According to investigators, the fire at Flourish Stays B&B in Malviya Nagar's Hauz Rani area appears to have started after an oil fryer was left switched on while a cook stepped away to prepare tea for himself.

Police Probe Points to Kitchen Equipment as Source of Fire

The fire broke out on June 4 when three staff members were present inside the building: cook Keshav Negi, a helper sleeping on the top floor and manager Rupesh, also known as Rakesh.

Initially, investigators explored the possibility of a short-circuit or a gas cylinder explosion. However, police now believe the blaze originated from an oil fryer that continued operating unattended for an extended period.

According to the investigation, the oil eventually reached its auto-ignition temperature and caught fire. Flames quickly spread to the ceiling before engulfing nearby combustible materials, including cartons allegedly stored within the premises.

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Cook's Actions Under Investigation

During questioning, Keshav Negi allegedly told police that he had switched on a fryer containing oil before making tea for himself.

While drinking tea, he reportedly forgot that the appliance was still running. Investigators believe the overheated oil eventually ignited, setting off a fire that rapidly spread through the building.

Police said the cook returned after noticing the flames and attempted to control the fire. However, he allegedly fled when the blaze intensified. Investigators further claim that he did not alert guests, warn neighbours or contact emergency services despite having enough time to do so.

Critical Delay in Raising Alarm

Investigators have also identified a delay of nearly 30 minutes between the outbreak of the fire and the first emergency call made to authorities.

police sources told news agency PTI, this gap is emerging as a crucial factor in the scale of the tragedy. The delay allegedly allowed the flames to intensify and spread throughout the building before firefighters were alerted.

"The gap between the first signs of fire and the first call to police was around half an hour. This period is being closely examined because timely evacuation and alerting authorities could have reduced the scale of the tragedy," a source said.

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Arrests Made as Investigation Widens

Police have so far arrested the B&B manager and the cook in connection with the case. Meanwhile, Jay Mishra, a close associate and accountant of hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj, surrendered before a Delhi court on Monday.

Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the fire, including the building's operations and safety arrangements.

As part of the ongoing probe, police are also preparing to seek technical assistance from IIT Delhi to better understand how the fire spread so rapidly through the structure and led to such extensive loss of life.