1 Killed, 3 Critical After BEST Bus Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In Mumbai's Dadar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai BEST bus crash killed one, critically injuring three.

Driver lost control, ramming cars, a taxi, and two motorcycles.

Police detained driver, launched probe into accident circumstances.

One person was killed and three other people were critically injured after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus allegedly lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles in Mumbai's Dadar area on Monday morning, police officials said.

The incident took place near Plaza Cinema at around 9.30 am and briefly disrupted traffic movement in one of the city's busiest corridors.

According to preliminary information, the BEST bus was travelling through the area when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle. It subsequently rammed into two cars, a taxi and two motorcycles, causing panic among commuters and bystanders.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud impact and saw damaged vehicles and debris scattered across the road following the collision.

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Driver Detained, Probe Underway

Officials said two motorcycle riders, the bus conductor and another individual sustained injuries in the crash.

All four were taken to the civic-run Sion Hospital for treatment. Authorities have not yet released details regarding the severity of their injuries.

Personnel from the Shivaji Park police station and the fire brigade rushed to the scene to carry out rescue operations and regulate traffic.

The bus driver has been detained by police and an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances that led to the accident.

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Traffic Affected After Crash

The crash led to temporary traffic congestion in the Dadar area as authorities cordoned off portions of the road and diverted vehicles to clear the damaged vehicles.

Traffic movement gradually returned to normal after emergency teams completed the initial rescue and clearance operations.

Police said further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.