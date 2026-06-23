Delhi: Cab Driver Abducts, Rapes And Murders 11-Year-Old Girl In Mehrauli

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom An 11-year-old girl was abducted from a Delhi pavement.

Police tracked and arrested a cab driver within six hours.

Suspect confessed; victim's body found in forested area.

An 11-year-old girl who was sleeping beside her family on a pavement in south Delhi was allegedly abducted, raped and murdered in a crime that police say was solved within hours. The victim was reportedly taken from Mehrauli in the early hours of Monday while asleep next to her relatives. Investigators arrested a cab driver within six hours of the alleged offence after tracking his movements through CCTV footage and technical surveillance. The suspect is accused of dumping the victim's body in a forested area along the Faridabad-Gurugram road in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Abducted From Pavement

According to police, the victim's family, who lives on a footpath in the Mehrauli area, realised she was missing shortly after dawn on Monday.

Her father reportedly woke up around 4.15 am and noticed a white car leaving the area. Moments later, he discovered that his daughter was no longer beside the family.

Police were alerted at around 4.58 am, prompting an immediate search operation. Officers began examining CCTV footage from nearby locations and launched efforts to identify the vehicle involved.

A senior police officer said the suspect, a cab driver in his early 30s and a native of Bihar, allegedly abducted the girl while she was asleep. A kidnapping case was registered without delay, and nearly 20 police teams were deployed to trace both the victim and the accused.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Family Dispute Over Alcohol Turns Deadly, Elderly Woman Beaten To Death

Arrest Within Hours

Investigators said CCTV footage and technical surveillance helped establish the suspect's movements. According to police sources, the accused allegedly attempted to return to the area after the crime but fled after noticing a significant police presence.

Teams continued tracking him and arrested him within six hours.

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to abducting the girl, sexually assaulting her and later strangling her to death, police said.

Acting on information provided during questioning, officers recovered the victim's body from a forested stretch near the Faridabad-Gurugram road late on Monday. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death and collect medico-legal evidence.

Forensic experts examined both the location from where the girl was allegedly abducted and the site where her body was found. Samples and other evidence have been collected for analysis.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and will examine the full sequence of events, including whether the accused acted alone and whether he has any previous criminal record.

Also Read: 'She Could Have Said No': Father On Son Killed By Fiancée Near Pune, Mother Demands Death Penalty