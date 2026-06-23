Pune Murder Case: Victim's Father Pleads For Justice, Mother Demands Death Penalty

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pune man, Ketan, found dead; fiancée first claimed accidental fall.

Police investigation revealed fiancée Siya, friend Chetan's murder plot.

A shocking murder case has emerged from Maharashtra's Pune district, where a 26-year-old man was allegedly killed by his fiancée and her friend days before their planned wedding and an overseas trip. The police have arrested the fiancee and her friend. The devastating news has broken Ketan's parent's hearts.

Also Read: US To Release $12 Billion Assets; Technical Talks Conclude Successfully

What Kind Of Mindset Do They Have? Father Asks

Ketan's father alleged that his son and Siya had become engaged in February and were scheduled to travel to Bali on June 6 along with two others. However, Ketan could not make the trip after his passport was reportedly stolen at the airport, forcing him to return home.

Recalling the events leading to his son's death, the grieving father claimed that Siya and Chetan went up the fort together before attacking Ketan with an object and throwing him from the top. He praised the police for swiftly solving the case and arresting the accused.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | On the death of Ketan Vishal Agarwal, his father says, "They (Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal) got engaged in February...They were leaving for Bali on the 6th, four people were travelling to Bali together, but only Ketan’s passport got stolen. Because of… pic.twitter.com/p3JEO01yHq — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

"If she did not want to get married, she could have simply refused. We would have cancelled the wedding immediately. Why take such a drastic step? What kind of mindset do they have? Their mindset is so cruel that someone’s 26-year-old son could be killed..." he said, while demanding a fast-track trial and the strictest punishment for the accused.

"My only appeal to the government is that this case be fast-tracked at any cost...The accused are punished as quickly as possible...They deserve the strictest possible punishment to send a clear message to everyone," he added.

Mother Demands Death Penalty

Ketan's mother also accused Siya of betrayal, saying the family had never suspected her intentions despite having met her several times and spending time together before the wedding.

"My son is no more. Siya and her boyfriend are entirely responsible. She lied to us and betrayed our trust," she said, adding that there was nothing suspicious about her as they went shopping together.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | On the death of Ketan Vishal Agarwal, his mother says, "My son is no more. Siya and her boyfriend are entirely responsible for it. She (Siya) betrayed me and lied...There was nothing suspicious; we didn't have a single doubt. I met her many times, and… pic.twitter.com/HurVu9GSNn — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

"I met her many times, and we went shopping and out for dinner together frequently, yet it never crossed our minds that she could be this kind of person...I demand the death penalty for those involved in the incident," she added.

Accidental Death Story Collapses

Police said both accused are being produced before a court, while further investigation into the case is underway.

According to Pune Rural Police, Ketan Vishal Agarwal died on June 18 after falling from Lohagad Fort near Lonavala. Initially, his fiancée, Siya Goyal, informed authorities that Ketan had accidentally slipped and fallen while the couple was visiting the fort.

However, suspicions raised by family members and subsequent investigations led police to uncover what they allege was a premeditated murder plot.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill says, "On June 18, 2026, an engaged couple, Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal, visited Lohagad Fort. Siya Goyal called to report that Ketan Agarwal had slipped and fallen from the fort, resulting in his… pic.twitter.com/sHZL109Y69 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

Speaking about the case, Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said Ketan was an experienced trekker, making the circumstances of the alleged accident questionable. Following a complaint from the family, investigators gathered witness accounts, technical evidence and intelligence inputs, which allegedly revealed that Siya Goyal and her friend, Chetan Chaudhary, had conspired to kill Ketan.

'Siya, Chetan Knew Each Other For Around A Year'

Police said the two had known each other for around a year. According to the investigation, Chetan arrived at Lohagad Fort separately on a two-wheeler, and the duo allegedly pushed Ketan from the fort, causing his death. A murder case has since been registered at Lonavala Rural Police Station, and both accused have been taken into custody.

Also Read: Pune Trek Death Takes Murder Turn; Fiancée, Friend Held For Pushing Man Off Lohagad Fort

"Through confidential sources, witness statements, and technical evidence, it was revealed that Siya Goyal had a friend named Chetan Chaudhary. The two had known each other for about a year. They conspired to execute this plan; at Lohagad Fort, they pushed Ketan Agarwal, causing him to fall to his death," he revealed.

He further stated, "Consequently, the Lonavala Rural Police Station has registered a murder case against them. Both individuals have been taken into custody; during interrogation, they confessed to the crime, and further investigation is currently underway."