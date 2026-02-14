Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Elderly Man Dies As SUV Loses Control, Crashes Onto Footpath In East Delhi

Elderly Man Dies As SUV Loses Control, Crashes Onto Footpath In East Delhi

A 76-year-old man, Paik Karamai, was killed in East Delhi's Ghazipur when an SUV driven by Shrey Kumar, 26, mounted a footpath after hitting a divider.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A 76-year-old man was killed after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) allegedly mounted a footpath near a petrol pump on the service road of National Highway-24 in East Delhi’s Ghazipur area, police said.

The accident was reported around 6 am on Friday. A police team rushed to the spot near Ghazipur village, where they found a damaged black SUV on the footpath. A senior officer said the elderly victim was discovered in a critical condition on the pavement, according to PTI. 

Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver lost control of the vehicle after it collided with a divider, causing the SUV to veer onto the footpath and hit a pedestrian. The deceased has been identified as Paik Karamai (76), originally from West Bengal, who was residing in Ghazipur village. According to police, he worked at the Ghazipur flower market and was on his way to work with two colleagues at the time of the incident.

The SUV was being driven by 26-year-old Shrey Kumar, a resident of Noida. He was apprehended at the scene, while other occupants of the vehicle allegedly fled after the crash. Efforts are underway to identify and trace them. A forensic team was called to examine the site and collect evidence. The body has been kept at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for post-mortem and other medico-legal procedures.

Police said a case is being registered under relevant sections of the law. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full sequence of events and the role of other occupants in the vehicle. Statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being reviewed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the fatal accident occur?

The accident happened on the service road of National Highway-24 in East Delhi's Ghazipur area, near Ghazipur village.

What kind of vehicle was involved in the incident?

A black sports utility vehicle (SUV) was involved in the accident.

Who was the victim of the accident?

The victim was Paik Karamai, a 76-year-old man originally from West Bengal, who lived in Ghazipur village and worked at the flower market.

What caused the SUV to go onto the footpath?

Preliminary investigation suggests the driver lost control after colliding with a divider, causing the SUV to mount the footpath.

What actions have the police taken?

The driver was apprehended, a case is being registered, and investigations are ongoing, including reviewing CCTV footage and recording eyewitness statements.

Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
UP News
