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English NewsCitiesDelhi HC Warns Over DUSU Poll Violence, Says Vote Counting May Be Stayed

Delhi HC Warns Over DUSU Poll Violence, Says Vote Counting May Be Stayed

Delhi HC warns DUSU election counting could be stayed over campus violence, seeking reports from DU, police and government on action taken on clashes.

Written By : Shivank Mishra |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 07:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Incidents of violence reported during campaigning in North Campus.

The Delhi High Court has taken strong exception to incidents of violence during campaigning for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, warning that the vote count and declaration of results could be stayed if authorities fail to take adequate action. The court has sought reports from Delhi University, Delhi Police and the government by Friday on the steps taken to control the situation. The warning came days before polling, scheduled for September 19, amid clashes and allegations of violence during the campaign.

Court Seeks Report

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia expressed serious concern over the incidents during campaigning in Delhi University’s North Campus.

The court has directed Delhi University, Delhi Police and the government to submit reports on the action taken against those involved in the violence. The matter will be heard again on September 18.

The court also directed lawyers representing student organisations to remain present during the next hearing.

Also Read: Rekha Gupta Performs Yajna On PM Modi’s Birthday; Saurav Das Asks, ‘Which Other Country Has Such Scenes?’

Counting Under Threat

The court warned that if it is not satisfied with the authorities’ response and the measures taken to maintain law and order, it could stay the counting of votes and the declaration of election results.

The warning comes after clashes were reported during the final phase of DUSU campaigning, including incidents involving student groups at North Campus.

The bench stressed the importance of maintaining democratic standards during the student elections.

“Democracy can't be converted into a criminal society,” the court observed.

Also Read: 47.5 Lakh Names Deleted From Delhi Voter List, Only 62,583 Apply So Far

Published at : 17 Sep 2026 07:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi High Court Delhi University DUSU Elections
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