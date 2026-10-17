Delhi-NCR To Witness Cloudy Skies, Dry Spell; IMD Forecasts Temperature Rise

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi-NCR expects dry weather for next several days.

Maximum temperatures rise 2-3 degrees Celsius post-24 hours.

Friday max 31.8°C; Saturday partly cloudy, dry.

Delhi's AQI rose to 182, now moderate.

Delhi-NCR is likely to experience dry weather over the next four to five days, with no rainfall expected despite cloudy skies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast easterly winds that could bring down temperatures initially, although maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius after the next 24 hours.

On Friday, October 16, Delhi witnessed a mix of passing clouds and light sunshine, with no rainfall recorded. The cold has intensified following the recent rain, even as daytime temperatures remained relatively warm.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in the capital stood at 31.8 degrees Celsius, marking a rise of 3.5 degrees from the previous reading. It was, however, 1.4 degrees below the seasonal average. The minimum temperature dropped by 3.9 degrees to 19.4 degrees Celsius, which was 0.2 degrees below normal.

Palam recorded the lowest maximum temperature in the city at 28.7 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Weather Forecast For October 17: No Rain Expected

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies for Saturday, October 17, with no possibility of rain. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to remain between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Easterly winds are expected to blow at speeds of 10-15 kmph during the morning. According to the weather department, dry conditions are likely to persist until October 22.

While no significant change in the maximum temperature is expected over the next 24 hours, temperatures could increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

Delhi AQI Rises To 182 After Brief Improvement Following Rain

Delhi's air quality improved after the recent rainfall, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) briefly falling to 66. However, the city's average AQI stood at 182 on Friday, October 16, placing it in the moderate category.

The improvement in air quality following the rain has therefore been followed by a rise in pollution levels.

Temperature Fluctuations, Humidity Recorded Across Delhi

Over the preceding 24 hours, daytime sunshine pushed maximum temperatures up by 1-3 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures declined by 3-5 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

During this period, minimum temperatures across Delhi ranged between 18 and 19 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures remained between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius.

South-easterly winds blew at speeds of 10-20 kmph. Humidity levels ranged from a minimum of 51% to a maximum of 98% during the same period.