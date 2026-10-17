NIA Chargesheets ULFA (I) Chief Paresh Baruah, 4 Others In 2024 Assam IED Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NIA charged five individuals for Guwahati IED plot.

ULFA(I) chief Paresh Baruah among five accused.

Conspiracy aimed to wage war through Assam IED blasts.

Accused face BNS, UA(P) Act, Explosives charges.

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 5 accused persons in connection with the recovery of an IED planted by ULFA (I) at Motilal Nehru Road, Panbazar in Guwahati, Assam, on August 15, 2024.





According to the NIA, the chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court at Guwahati, Assam, against (1) Paresh Baruah, Chairman and SS Commander-in-Chief of the proscribed terrorist organisation ULFA (1), (2) Kanak Ch Gogoi alias Aisheng Asom, (3) Jahnu Boruah, (4) Bhargab Gogoi and (5) Sumu Gogoi.





They have been charged under various sections of the BNS, 2023, the UA (P) Act, 1967 and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.





The case was initially registered at Panbazar PS, Guwahati, as Panbazar PS Case No. 202/2024 dated August 16th 2024, and was re-registered by NIA on 27th February 2025, as per the release.





The case pertains to a conspiracy of the accused persons to wage war against the Government of India by attempting to carry out multiple IED blasts across Assam, including at Motilal Nehru Road, Panbazar, Guwahati, which was likely to cause death or injury to persons and/or loss of, damage to or destruction of property, with the intention to threaten the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India and to strike terror in the people in India.





Further investigation in the case is continuing, NIA said in its release.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)