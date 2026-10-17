IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketChahal Breaks Silence On 2023 World Cup Snub, Reveals Rohit Sharma’s Clear Message

Chahal Breaks Silence On 2023 World Cup Snub, Reveals Rohit Sharma’s Clear Message

Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up about missing India’s 2023 ODI World Cup squad, revealing a conversation he had with Rohit Sharma.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit explained India's 2023 World Cup selection strategy.
  • India prioritized batting depth and an extra fast bowler.
  • Chahal appreciated this clarity, accepting his non-selection reason.

Yuzvendra Chahal has shed light on one of the most frustrating phases of his international career, revealing how Rohit Sharma explained India’s selection strategy ahead of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. Once a regular feature in India’s white-ball teams, the leg-spinner was left out of the squad for the tournament on home soil. His absence somewhat continued into the T20 World Cup the following, where he did not get a single match despite being part of the squad.

Rohit Sharma Explained India’s World Cup Combination

In an interview with former India batsman and commentator Aakash Chopra, Chahal recalled a conversation with Rohit that gave him a clearer picture of the team’s preferred combination.

"In 2023, when I went to play county cricket, Rohit had told me that they wanted batters till No. 8, so they were going with that. He told me clearly that they were also looking for an extra fast bowler for the World Cup."

Read More: Rahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Smashes 151 As Karnataka Pull Off Stunning 352-Run Chase

The explanation helped Chahal understand why he had been overlooked, even though he had previously been an established option in both ODIs and T20Is.

"So it was made clear to me. After the World Cup, I just stopped thinking about selection,"

Chahal Reveals How He Approached IPL 2024

Yuzvendra Chahal later said that he entered the 2024 IPL season focused on enjoying his cricket.

His performances that season also prompted a conversation with Rohit about a possible return to the national side.

"In the IPL 2024, I just came to enjoy and did not put extra pressure on myself. That season, I did well, and Rohit told me he wanted me and they would see in the selection meeting,"

Chahal appreciated that Rohit had communicated the team’s plans directly instead of leaving him guessing about his role.

"Sometimes you also know the combination may not work. So I did not think a lot. But you always feel that you should have at least played one World Cup game."

"Rohit had told me that I would play only if a particular combination worked. So at least I had the clarity,"

As mentioned earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal was once a regular for India in white-ball fixtures.

However, his last international game came all way the back in August 2023.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Yuzvendra Chahal excluded from India's 2023 ODI World Cup squad?

Rohit Sharma explained that India prioritized batting depth until No. 8 and sought an additional fast bowler for the World Cup. These strategic choices influenced Chahal's exclusion from the squad.

How did Yuzvendra Chahal react to being overlooked for the 2023 World Cup?

Chahal appreciated Rohit Sharma's clear explanation regarding the team's combination. He stated that after understanding the strategy, he stopped thinking about selection and focused on enjoying his cricket.

What was Yuzvendra Chahal's mindset during IPL 2024?

Chahal approached IPL 2024 with a focus on enjoying the game, without putting extra pressure on himself. His good performances led to a conversation with Rohit about a potential return to the national side.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Oct 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
ICC World Cup BCCI ROHIT SHARMA Yuzvendra Chahal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Rahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Smashes 151 As Karnataka Pull Off Stunning 352-Run Chase
Rahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Smashes 151 As Karnataka Pull Off Stunning 352-Run Chase
Cricket
'Very Unfair': Ashwin Unleashes Criticism Over Yashasvi Jaiswal’s New Zealand ODIs Exclusion
'Very Unfair': Ashwin Unleashes Criticism Over Yashasvi Jaiswal’s New Zealand ODIs Exclusion
Cricket
Ashwin Makes Big Prediction On MS Dhoni’s CSK Future After Zaheer Khan’s Arrival
Ashwin Makes Big Prediction On MS Dhoni’s CSK Future After Zaheer Khan’s Arrival
Cricket
Smriti Mandhana’s Captaincy Era Begins With A Win! Deepti, Niki Power India’s 4-Wicket Win
Smriti Mandhana’s Captaincy Era Begins With A Win! Deepti, Niki Power India’s 4-Wicket Win
Advertisement

Videos

Women’s Reservation: Fresh Push Expected for Women’s Quota Bill
Patna Protest: Left Student Organisations Demand Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation
Political Storm: Neha Bora, Prashant Bhushan and Sam Pitroda’s Remarks Ignite Controversy
BJP Counterattack: Shahnawaz Hussain Slams Opposition’s Bangladesh and Arab Spring Comparisons
Punjab Drug Crisis: Amit Shah Says Centre Will Seek Answers From State Government
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget