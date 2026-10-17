Chahal Breaks Silence On 2023 World Cup Snub, Reveals Rohit Sharma’s Clear Message

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit explained India's 2023 World Cup selection strategy.

India prioritized batting depth and an extra fast bowler.

Chahal appreciated this clarity, accepting his non-selection reason.

Yuzvendra Chahal has shed light on one of the most frustrating phases of his international career, revealing how Rohit Sharma explained India’s selection strategy ahead of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. Once a regular feature in India’s white-ball teams, the leg-spinner was left out of the squad for the tournament on home soil. His absence somewhat continued into the T20 World Cup the following, where he did not get a single match despite being part of the squad.

Rohit Sharma Explained India’s World Cup Combination

In an interview with former India batsman and commentator Aakash Chopra, Chahal recalled a conversation with Rohit that gave him a clearer picture of the team’s preferred combination.

"In 2023, when I went to play county cricket, Rohit had told me that they wanted batters till No. 8, so they were going with that. He told me clearly that they were also looking for an extra fast bowler for the World Cup."

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The explanation helped Chahal understand why he had been overlooked, even though he had previously been an established option in both ODIs and T20Is.

"So it was made clear to me. After the World Cup, I just stopped thinking about selection,"

Chahal Reveals How He Approached IPL 2024

Yuzvendra Chahal later said that he entered the 2024 IPL season focused on enjoying his cricket.

His performances that season also prompted a conversation with Rohit about a possible return to the national side.

"In the IPL 2024, I just came to enjoy and did not put extra pressure on myself. That season, I did well, and Rohit told me he wanted me and they would see in the selection meeting,"

Chahal appreciated that Rohit had communicated the team’s plans directly instead of leaving him guessing about his role.

"Sometimes you also know the combination may not work. So I did not think a lot. But you always feel that you should have at least played one World Cup game."

"Rohit had told me that I would play only if a particular combination worked. So at least I had the clarity,"

As mentioned earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal was once a regular for India in white-ball fixtures.

However, his last international game came all way the back in August 2023.