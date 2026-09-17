47.5 Lakh Names Deleted From Delhi Voter List, Only 62,583 Apply So Far

After the release of Delhi’s new draft electoral roll, people whose names have been deleted still have an opportunity to get them restored. However, figures from the first 15 days of the claims and objections process tell a different story. Around 47.5 lakh names were deleted from the list released on August 31, while only 62,583 Form-6 applications had been filed by September 15 during the claims and objections process, which will continue until September 30.

According to estimates by the election office, around 4.75 lakh people may apply to have their names added back to the electoral roll. This is roughly 10 per cent of the 47.5 lakh names deleted from the draft list. So far, however, the 62,583 applications received in the first 15 days are considerably lower than this estimate.

Another figure also stands out. As many as 2.12 lakh Form-6 applications had already been filed in Delhi before the draft electoral roll was published. This means the pace of applications during the claims and objections period that began after August 31 has been slower than before the draft list was released.

District-Wise Applications To Get Names Added

A district-wise breakdown shows that West Delhi has recorded the highest number of Form-6 applications, with 7,834 applications filed. It is followed by North-West Delhi with 6,384 applications and East Delhi with 6,297.

As many as 5,585 people have applied from North-East Delhi, while 5,436 applications have been received from South-West Delhi. Outer North Delhi recorded 4,287 applications and Central-North 4,188.

Central Delhi received 2,647 Form-6 applications, while the old Delhi area recorded 2,547 applications. New Delhi has registered the lowest number of applications, at just 1,203.

The SIR process is not limited only to the 47.5 lakh names that were removed from the draft electoral roll. Notices are also being sent to around 33 lakh voters whose names have been included in the draft list over various discrepancies.

The draft electoral roll contains around 97 lakh voters. This means notices are being sent to more than one-third of the total voters included in the draft list. The electoral roll could change further after the claims and objections process in these cases is completed.

People’s Place Of Residence Keeps Changing

Election officials believe the movement of people in and out of Delhi is also having an impact on the process. A large number of people, including government employees, live in Delhi for a few years before moving back to their home states or to another state for work or other reasons.

During the SIR exercise, around 47 lakh people did not submit enumeration forms. It will become clear after the claims and objections process ends on September 30 how many of those whose names were deleted apply to have their names restored to the electoral roll.