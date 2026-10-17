YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has announced a protest against the alleged 'vote chori' in London, urging supporters to join a demonstration outside Parliament Square on Saturday. Rathee left India and arrived in London, where he called for a fresh protest.

In a statement on X posted late Friday night, the YouTuber said he had reached London and asked his supporters to gather near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament Square in London at noon on Saturday.

"I’ve just reached London. It’s time the world sees the reality of vote chor and murderer of democracy. Join the protest tomorrow in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in parliament square at 12pm if you’re here," Rathee wrote.

He further called for the issue to be brought to the attention of an international audience, saying, "International danka bajane ka time aa gaya hai".

I’ve just reached London It’s time the world sees the reality of vote chor and murderer of democracy. International danka bajane ka time aa gaya hai Join the protest tomorrow in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in parliament square at 12pm if you’re here Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 16, 2026

Rathee's announcement comes a week after Delhi Police detained him from his Gurugram residence ahead of a protest called by the CJP at Jantar Mantar. He was released late Saturday night, following which he alleged that he was not detained but kidnapped.

The CJP had announced a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes concerning Form 6.

Dhruv Rathee Faces Defamation Suit

A defamation suit has been filed against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee at Delhi's Saket Court over a video that allegedly contained objectionable remarks about Lord Ram and Mata Sita.

The petition has been filed by Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Amita Sachdeva, who has sought a judicial declaration, an injunction against similar content in the future and financial damages.

According to the petitioner, the Centre's Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) had found that the video hurt religious sentiments, following which it was restricted on YouTube in India.

The Saket Court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for November 5.