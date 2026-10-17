India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsDhruv Rathee Announces Protest In London Against 'Vote Chori': 'Time To Ring International Bells'

Dhruv Rathee Announces Protest In London Against 'Vote Chori': 'Time To Ring International Bells'

Dhruv Rathee had arrived in India last week to join Cockroach Janta Party's protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. He was detained ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 08:52 AM (IST)

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has announced a protest against the alleged 'vote chori' in London, urging supporters to join a demonstration outside Parliament Square on Saturday. Rathee left India and arrived in London, where he called for a fresh protest.

In a statement on X posted late Friday night, the YouTuber said he had reached London and asked his supporters to gather near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament Square in London at noon on Saturday.

"I’ve just reached London. It’s time the world sees the reality of vote chor and murderer of democracy. Join the protest tomorrow in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in parliament square at 12pm if you’re here," Rathee wrote.

He further called for the issue to be brought to the attention of an international audience, saying, "International danka bajane ka time aa gaya hai".

Rathee's announcement comes a week after Delhi Police detained him from his Gurugram residence ahead of a protest called by the CJP at Jantar Mantar. He was released late Saturday night, following which he alleged that he was not detained but kidnapped.

The CJP had announced a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes concerning Form 6.

Dhruv Rathee Faces Defamation Suit

A defamation suit has been filed against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee at Delhi's Saket Court over a video that allegedly contained objectionable remarks about Lord Ram and Mata Sita.

The petition has been filed by Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Amita Sachdeva, who has sought a judicial declaration, an injunction against similar content in the future and financial damages.

According to the petitioner, the Centre's Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) had found that the video hurt religious sentiments, following which it was restricted on YouTube in India.

The Saket Court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for November 5.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Oct 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dhruv Rathee 'Gyanesh Kumar' ECI Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Waives Russia-Linked Sanctions, Tariffs Ahead Of Deadline, Offering Relief To India And China
Trump Waives Russia-Linked Tariffs Ahead Of Deadline, Offering Relief To India & China
Cities
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Under Preventive Arrest, AISA Chief Neha Bora Released
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Under Preventive Arrest, AISA Chief Neha Bora Released
World
White House Press Secertary Katie Zacharia Fired In Less Than A Week Amid Legal Credentials Row
Trump Fires Katie Zacharia In Less Than A Week As White House Press Secretary
India
Kerala Congress Chief Gets Notice Over Offensive CJI Tweet, ‘Reply In 7 Days Or Face...’
Kerala Congr Chief Gets Notice Over Offensive CJI Tweet, ‘Reply In 7 Days Or Face...’
Advertisement

Videos

Women’s Reservation: Fresh Push Expected for Women’s Quota Bill
Patna Protest: Left Student Organisations Demand Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation
Political Storm: Neha Bora, Prashant Bhushan and Sam Pitroda’s Remarks Ignite Controversy
BJP Counterattack: Shahnawaz Hussain Slams Opposition’s Bangladesh and Arab Spring Comparisons
Punjab Drug Crisis: Amit Shah Says Centre Will Seek Answers From State Government
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget