Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eight killed, 15 injured in Rajasthan highway accident.

Vehicle plunged 20 feet, driver possibly drowsy.

Rescue operations launched; police investigating crash circumstances.

Eight people were killed and more than 15 others were injured after a traveller carrying passengers from Madhya Pradesh to Jaipur plunged into a rainwater drain from a bridge on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Kota district on Saturday morning.

The accident took place in the Semliya police station area after the vehicle reportedly broke through a divider and fell around 20 feet into the drain. The traveller was heading towards Sultanpur after crossing the Karadiya toll plaza when the accident occurred at around 7 am.

Preliminary information suggests that the driver may have dozed off while driving. The vehicle was reportedly travelling at high speed, leaving the driver unable to regain control before it crashed through the divider and fell off the bridge. The front portion of the vehicle was badly damaged in the impact.

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Rescue Operation Launched After Expressway Accident

The crash triggered panic among passengers, with cries for help heard at the scene. Rescue operations were launched to pull those trapped in the vehicle out of the drain. A crowd gathered on the expressway following the accident.

Personnel from the Semliya police station reached the spot after receiving information about the crash. The injured were taken by ambulance to the New Medical College Hospital and MBS Hospital in Kota for treatment.

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Investigation Underway

Semliya Station House Officer Nand Singh said seven deaths had been reported by the time the information was shared with the media. Around 15 to 16 or more people were injured, and some of them were said to be in critical condition.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident. The deaths have left the victims' families devastated.