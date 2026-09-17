Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended a 108 Kundiya Yajna on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday, drawing criticism from CJP’s Saurav Das.

Saurav Das Questions Rekha Gupta’s Yajna

Reacting to the event, Das questioned whether elected representatives were meant to participate in such activities.

Have we elected these people to do all this drama? Elected CM to do havan like a megalomaniac on Modi’s birthday? Which other country has such scenes? Satya Niketan is fresh in people’s minds. Has Rekha ji done a shanti havan for those students’ families? They are complete… https://t.co/ifG6T7eQUh — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) September 17, 2026

“Have we elected these people to do all this drama? Elected CM to do havan like a megalomaniac on Modi’s birthday? Which other country has such scenes?” Das said in a post on X.

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Reference To Satya Niketan

Das also referred to the Satya Niketan incident, saying it was “fresh in people’s minds” and questioned whether Rekha Gupta had conducted a shanti havan for the families of the students involved.

“Satya Niketan is fresh in people’s minds. Has Rekha ji done a shanti havan for those students’ families?” he said.

Das further alleged that the leaders were “complete failures” when it came to building a developed India of the people’s dreams.

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