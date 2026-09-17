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English NewsCitiesRekha Gupta Performs Yajna On PM Modi’s Birthday; Saurav Das Asks, ‘Which Other Country Has Such Scenes?’

Rekha Gupta Performs Yajna On PM Modi’s Birthday; Saurav Das Asks, ‘Which Other Country Has Such Scenes?’

Reacting to the event, Das questioned whether elected representatives were meant to participate in such activities.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 05:03 PM (IST)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended a 108 Kundiya Yajna on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday, drawing criticism from CJP’s Saurav Das.

Saurav Das Questions Rekha Gupta’s Yajna

Reacting to the event, Das questioned whether elected representatives were meant to participate in such activities.

“Have we elected these people to do all this drama? Elected CM to do havan like a megalomaniac on Modi’s birthday? Which other country has such scenes?” Das said in a post on X.

ALSO READ: Kashmir's Gulmarg, Gurez Witness Season's First Snowfall

Reference To Satya Niketan

Das also referred to the Satya Niketan incident, saying it was “fresh in people’s minds” and questioned whether Rekha Gupta had conducted a shanti havan for the families of the students involved.

“Satya Niketan is fresh in people’s minds. Has Rekha ji done a shanti havan for those students’ families?” he said.

Das further alleged that the leaders were “complete failures” when it came to building a developed India of the people’s dreams.

ALSO READ: 47.5 Lakh Names Deleted From Delhi Voter List, Only 62,583 Apply So Far

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP DELHI Rekha Gupta Delhi CM Saurav Das PM Modi Birthday Havan
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