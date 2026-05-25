Delhi Gymkhana Club Challenges Centre’s Eviction Order In High Court, Hearing Tomorrow

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gymkhana Club members challenge government order to vacate premises.

Central government invokes lease clause for public purpose land acquisition.

Club cites member and employee impact, requests alternative land.

Delhi High Court to hear club's petition on Tuesday.

The Delhi Gymkhana Club members moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Central government’s order directing the club to vacate and hand over possession of its 27.3-acre premises located on Safdarjung Road in the national capital.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the matter before a Bench of the High Court on Monday and informed the court that a petition had been filed against the government’s re-entry and resumption order concerning the club premises.

Taking note of the submissions, the Bench agreed to list the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

Centre Invokes Lease Clause For ‘Public Purpose’

The petition challenges an order issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs through the Land and Development Office (L&DO), directing the club to hand over peaceful possession of the property by June 5, 2026.

In its May 22 order, the Centre invoked Clause 4 of the perpetual lease deed executed in favour of the then Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd., now known as Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd.

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Under the clause, the lessor has the authority to re-enter and terminate the lease if the property is required for a public purpose.

According to the government, the land is situated in a “highly sensitive and strategic area” and is urgently needed for strengthening defence infrastructure, governance infrastructure and other public-interest projects integrated with adjoining government land.

The order further stated that the entire 27.3-acre property, including all buildings, structures, lawns and fittings, would vest absolutely in the President of India through the L&DO upon resumption.

Club Raises Concerns Over Disruption, Employment

Following the government’s directive, the Delhi Gymkhana Club wrote to the L&DO requesting that there should be “no dislocation” of the institution and its operations until pending issues are addressed.

The club informed authorities that it currently has nearly 14,000 members and users and provides employment to more than 500 people.

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The club also stated that it is presently being managed by a General Committee appointed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs pursuant to proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal.

According to the club, the current committee is functioning as a transitional arrangement pending the formation of an elected governing body.

Club Seeks Alternative Land If Relocation Planned

In its communication to the government, the club highlighted improvements in its financial condition and administrative functioning in recent years.

It further requested the authorities to consider allotting alternative land in case relocation of the institution is eventually contemplated.

Further proceedings in the matter are expected before the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

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