'Silent Tax On Every Household’: Congress Targets Modi Govt Over Fuel Price Hike

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress criticizes fuel price hikes as a

Party claims government burdens citizens despite stable crude prices.

Leaders call price increases a

Government defends hikes due to global geopolitical tensions.

The Congress on Monday sharply criticised the PM Modi-led government over the latest increase in petrol and diesel prices, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge describing the repeated hikes as a “daily assault of fuel loot.” The party termed the repeated hikes a “silent tax on every Indian household” and accused the Centre of shielding corporate interests.

The attack came after fuel prices were raised for the fourth time in less than two weeks amid continued volatility in global crude oil markets and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

In a post on X, Kharge alleged that the Centre was burdening ordinary citizens despite stable international crude oil prices.

“The Daily Assault of FUEL LOOT is not over yet! 4th hike in 10 days!! Petrol – ₹7.35/litre, Diesel – ₹7.53/litre. Modi Govt has sprinkled Petrol to Burn the Savings of common people,” Kharge wrote on X.

He further claimed that despite global crude oil prices not witnessing a significant rise during the Modi government’s tenure, retail fuel prices in India had increased sharply.

“Despite that, the Modi Govt. has hiked the petrol prices from ₹71.41 per litre in 2014 to ₹102.12 per litre in 2026, a rise of 43.01%, and diesel prices from ₹56.71 per litre to ₹95.20 per litre, an increase of 67.87%,” he said.

Kharge also alleged that the government had “looted ₹43 lakh crore in the last 12 years” and questioned who was benefiting from the continued rise in fuel prices.

The Daily Assault of FUEL LOOT is not over yet!



4th hike in 10 days !!



Petrol – ₹7.35/litre

Diesel – ₹7.53/litre



Modi Govt has sprinkled Petrol to Burn the Savings of common people.



⛽️Between 2004 and 2014, during the UPA, international crude oil prices increased by… pic.twitter.com/4rP8BfasNj — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 25, 2026

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Congress Leaders Call Fuel Hike A ‘Silent Tax’

Congress leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge termed the repeated fuel price hikes a “silent tax on every Indian household.”

“Frequent petrol and diesel hikes are not just price increases. They are a silent tax on every Indian household. The poor pay for it in bus fares, vegetables, milk, school transport and daily essentials. The middle class pays for it through petrol bills, EMIs, groceries and children's expenses,” he wrote on X.

Kharge also questioned the government’s appeals for public sacrifice amid rising unemployment, declining incomes and inflationary pressure.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore compared current fuel prices with those during the UPA era and accused the Centre of favouring oil companies and corporate interests.

“When oil companies made PROFITS for 7 days -- price hike in 7 hours. When the public suffered losses for 7 MONTHS -- silence,” Tagore wrote on X.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added, “Modi doesn't work for you. He works for IOC boardrooms and Ambani refineries. This is not an oil crisis. This is a CORPORATE PROTECTION RACKET.”

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Pramod Tiwari Targets PM Modi

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari also criticised the Centre over rising fuel prices, particularly in metropolitan cities.

“Diesel and petrol prices have reached Rs 111 in Mumbai and Rs 100 in Delhi... On one hand, you claim there is no shortage in the country; on the other, you keep raising prices,” he said.

Taking aim at the Prime Minister, Tiwari added, “PM Modi, by administering an injection of communalism to the public and then doing whatever you please... future generations will never forgive you.”

BJP Minister Links Fuel Hike To Global Conflict

Responding to the criticism, Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar defended the increase in fuel prices, attributing it to global geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions.

“Following the conflict between Iran and the United States, the country has experienced a fuel shortage. Since consumption exceeds supply, a rise in rates is a natural consequence,” Rajbhar said.

He added that conflicts involving multiple countries inevitably affect neighbouring nations and global markets.

Rajbhar also referred to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh while responding to Congress criticism, saying, “The Congress party cites the Manmohan Singh administration, highlighting how they kept everything under control... But who is calling him incompetent? No one is suggesting that he was incompetent.”

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Fuel Prices Continue To Climb Across Metros

Petrol and diesel prices were revised upward again on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks amid volatile global crude markets and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre.

Similar hikes were recorded in other metro cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, raising concerns over inflation, logistics costs and the broader impact on household budgets and transport sectors.