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English NewsCities16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped Inside Sleeper Bus In Delhi, Driver And Conductor Arrested

16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped Inside Sleeper Bus In Delhi, Driver And Conductor Arrested

The girl had left home without informing her family after an argument and was travelling to meet her cousin, who lives in Noida. Due to heavy rain and darkness, she mistakenly got off at Pari Chowk.

Written By : Ajatika Singh |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 10:55 AM (IST)

A shocking incident has been reported from Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus. The Delhi Police have arrested the bus driver and conductor in connection with the case.

The incident reportedly took place on the night of August 4. Police have arrested the driver, Kuldeep, and conductor, Sandeep. The survivor is reportedly a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district and a Class 11 student.

Student Had Left Home Without Informing Family

According to police sources, the girl had left home without informing her family after an argument and was travelling to meet her cousin, who lives in Noida. Due to heavy rain and darkness, she mistakenly got off at Pari Chowk.

Around the same time, an empty sleeper bus passed by. The girl signalled the bus to stop, following which the driver and conductor stopped and offered to drop her at Noida's Sector 63.

The conductor allegedly began making sexual advances towards the girl shortly after the bus started moving. According to the survivor, the driver and conductor raped her and threatened to kill her when she resisted.

Survivor Approached Kashmere Gate Police

The accused allegedly dropped the girl near Ring Road close to the Kashmere Gate bus terminal late at night and fled.

The frightened girl then approached the Kashmere Gate police station and informed officers about the incident. Police arrested both accused from a bus parking area in Timarpur.

The sleeper bus allegedly used in the crime has been seized and is being subjected to forensic examination.

Bus Travelled 47 Km From Pari Chowk To Kashmere Gate

According to police sources, the accused had taken the bus to a workshop in Surajpur for repairs after it developed a technical problem. After the repairs were completed, the driver and conductor were taking the empty bus to Timarpur.

They reportedly encountered the girl at Pari Chowk. The bus travelled around 47 kilometres from Pari Chowk to Kashmere Gate.

The bus was a sleeper vehicle fitted with curtains, which meant that people passing by could not see what was happening inside.

Published at : 31 Aug 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rape Delhi Crime DELHI NEWS
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