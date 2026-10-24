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English NewsNewsIndiaLow Pressure Over Bay Of Bengal Likely To Turn Into Cyclonic Storm, Landfall Expected On Oct 28

Low Pressure Over Bay Of Bengal Likely To Turn Into Cyclonic Storm, Landfall Expected On Oct 28

Odisha has sounded an alert across all 30 districts as a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal is forecast to intensify into a cyclonic storm.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bay of Bengal low-pressure intensifies, expected cyclonic storm formation.
  • Cyclonic storm landfall expected Oct 28 along Andhra-Odisha coasts.
  • Odisha government implements widespread precautions, aiming for zero casualties.

Bhubaneswar, Oct 24 (PTI) The low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a cyclonic storm and is likely to make landfall on the morning of October 28 somewhere between the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, the IMD said on Saturday.

The well-marked low-pressure area is expected to turn into a depression during the day, the India Meteorological Department said.

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a deep depression on October 25 and into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by October 26 morning,” the weather office said.

The weather system would continue to intensify and reach near the Andhra Pradesh coast around October 28 morning, it said.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the system is "likely to make landfall on the morning of October 28 somewhere between the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts".

Odisha Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the state government has already taken all precautionary measures to tackle the adverse weather conditions with its goal of "zero casualties".

He said all departments concerned have been asked to remain alert.

The government has already cancelled leave of all its employees in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri and Khurda districts.

“We have asked all 30 districts to be on alert. Collectors of 16 coastal and southern districts have been advised to take precautionary measures,” Pujari said.

The district collectors have been authorised to take decisions on closure of schools and colleges in their jurisdictions.

The puja committees in Cuttack have been asked to immediately remove the decorative bamboo structures erected on the occasion of Durga Puja, the minister said.

Owners of large trawlers and vessels have also been alerted, while fishermen, who have ventured into the deep sea, have been advised to return to the coast immediately, Pujari said.

The minister said, "Extra attention is being given to Puri, Ganjam and Gajapati districts where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely."

Alerts for widespread rainfall have also been issued for Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Kalahandi districts, he said.

The minister said the National Disaster Response Force, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Fire and Emergency Services personnel have been kept on standby. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the cyclonic storm expected to make landfall?

The cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall on the morning of October 28. It is expected to hit somewhere between the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts.

How is the weather system expected to intensify?

The well-marked low-pressure area is expected to become a depression, then a deep depression by October 25. It will intensify into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by October 26 morning.

What precautionary measures has the Odisha government implemented?

The Odisha government has taken precautionary measures with a goal of

Which districts are on high alert due to the approaching storm?

All 30 districts of Odisha are on alert, with extra attention given to Puri, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts. Collectors of 16 coastal and southern districts have been advised to take precautionary measures.

Published at : 24 Oct 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bay Of Bengal Andhra Pradesh IMD Odisha
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