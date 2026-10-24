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English NewsNewsWorld'We May Do Another Epic Fury': Turns Warns Iran Of Fresh Strikes If Deal Not Reached

'We May Do Another Epic Fury': Turns Warns Iran Of Fresh Strikes If Deal Not Reached

Trump also spoke about American naval deployments near Cuba, the return of hostages from Gaza and Russia, and plans to hire at least 5,000 nurses for elder care facilities.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 07:13 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump warned Iran of potential military strike without diplomacy.
  • President highlighted administration's success securing American hostages' release.
  • Trump announced $250 million for 5,000 new elder care nurses.

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of the possibility of another American military strike if Tehran fails to reach a diplomatic agreement with Washington. Speaking at a campaign rally in Florida, Trump suggested that the US could launch "another little Epic Fury" if negotiations do not lead to a deal.

The president adopted a hardline stance towards Iran while highlighting his administration's national security record and criticising the Iranian leadership.

Trump Hints At Fresh Military Action Against Iran

"We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree," Trump told the cheering crowd, indicating that military action remained a possibility if diplomatic efforts failed.

Questioning Iran's willingness to negotiate, the US president said, "If they're smart, they'll just say, 'Let's get down to business.' But, you know, I doubt they'll do that because perhaps they're not smart."

ALSO READ: Melania Trump Secures Localised Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire In Oleshky From October 29: White House

Trump also referred to the presence of US naval forces in the Caribbean, suggesting that American warships returning from the Middle East could be positioned near Cuba before Florida Senator Marco Rubio was sent to complete the diplomatic mission.

"We're gonna come back from Iran; those beautiful ships will pass Cuba. We'll have one of them stop about 50 yards off the coast. They'll raise up their hands and then we're gonna send Marco Rubio in to finish up the job," Trump remarked.

Trump Highlights Return Of Hostages Held Abroad

During the rally, Trump also highlighted his record in securing the return of American citizens detained overseas. He cited the release of hostages held in conflict zones, including Gaza, and the return of Stephen Hubbard from Russia.

"We got all 28 Hamas hostages returned to their families, both living and dead and hundreds before that. And just yesterday, we got Stephen Hubbard back from Russia," he stated.

ALSO READ: ‘Murder & Rape Of Democracy’: Raj Thackeray Targets Fadnavis Over Rs 500-Crore Audio Clip

US Announces $250 Million For Elder Care Nurses

Turning to domestic priorities, Trump announced a federal investment aimed at addressing staffing shortages in elder care facilities across the United States.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that the Trump Administration is investing $250 million to hire at least 5,000 new nurses in elder care facilities across America, including right here in the Great State of Florida," Trump announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What warning did Donald Trump issue to Iran?

Donald Trump warned Iran of a potential American military strike, suggesting

What achievements did Trump highlight regarding hostages?

Trump highlighted securing the return of

What new federal investment did Trump announce for elder care?

Trump announced a $250 million federal investment to hire at least 5,000 new nurses. This funding aims to address staffing shortages in elder care facilities across the US.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 07:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump US News United STates US IRan War
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