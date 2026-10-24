'We May Do Another Epic Fury': Turns Warns Iran Of Fresh Strikes If Deal Not Reached

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump warned Iran of potential military strike without diplomacy.

President highlighted administration's success securing American hostages' release.

Trump announced $250 million for 5,000 new elder care nurses.

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of the possibility of another American military strike if Tehran fails to reach a diplomatic agreement with Washington. Speaking at a campaign rally in Florida, Trump suggested that the US could launch "another little Epic Fury" if negotiations do not lead to a deal.

The president adopted a hardline stance towards Iran while highlighting his administration's national security record and criticising the Iranian leadership.

Trump Hints At Fresh Military Action Against Iran

"We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree," Trump told the cheering crowd, indicating that military action remained a possibility if diplomatic efforts failed.

Questioning Iran's willingness to negotiate, the US president said, "If they're smart, they'll just say, 'Let's get down to business.' But, you know, I doubt they'll do that because perhaps they're not smart."

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Trump also referred to the presence of US naval forces in the Caribbean, suggesting that American warships returning from the Middle East could be positioned near Cuba before Florida Senator Marco Rubio was sent to complete the diplomatic mission.

"We're gonna come back from Iran; those beautiful ships will pass Cuba. We'll have one of them stop about 50 yards off the coast. They'll raise up their hands and then we're gonna send Marco Rubio in to finish up the job," Trump remarked.

Trump Highlights Return Of Hostages Held Abroad

During the rally, Trump also highlighted his record in securing the return of American citizens detained overseas. He cited the release of hostages held in conflict zones, including Gaza, and the return of Stephen Hubbard from Russia.

"We got all 28 Hamas hostages returned to their families, both living and dead and hundreds before that. And just yesterday, we got Stephen Hubbard back from Russia," he stated.

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US Announces $250 Million For Elder Care Nurses

Turning to domestic priorities, Trump announced a federal investment aimed at addressing staffing shortages in elder care facilities across the United States.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that the Trump Administration is investing $250 million to hire at least 5,000 new nurses in elder care facilities across America, including right here in the Great State of Florida," Trump announced.