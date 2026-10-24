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English NewsSportsIPLKieron Pollard Takes Charge! Mumbai Indians Name Legend As New Head Coach

Kieron Pollard Takes Charge! Mumbai Indians Name Legend As New Head Coach

Mumbai Indians appoint Kieron Pollard as head coach for IPL 2027, bringing the franchise legend’s 16-year association full circle after Mahela Jayawardene’s exit.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kieron Pollard appointed Mumbai Indians head coach.
  • He replaces Mahela Jayawardene.
  • Pollard played 13 seasons, winning five IPL titles with MI.

Mumbai Indians New Coach: Mumbai Indians have turned to a familiar face to lead their next chapter, appointing franchise legend Kieron Pollard as head coach ahead of IPL 2027. The decision marks a significant change in the dugout, with Mahela Jayawardene recently stepping away from the position following MI’s disappointing campaign in the previous edition. Pollard’s promotion brings a long-standing member of the Mumbai setup into the top coaching role as the five-time champions prepare for a fresh start.

Pollard's Rich History With MI

Pollard’s connection with Mumbai Indians dates back to 2010, when the franchise secured his services and introduced him to the IPL stage.

The powerful West Indian soon became a key part of the team’s identity, renowned for turning games around with explosive batting, handy medium-pace bowling and athletic fielding.

Read More: Virat Kohli Ignored Calls After Assuring Comeback? Amit Mishra Makes Big Claim

Over 13 IPL seasons as a player, Pollard helped Mumbai Indians capture five league titles, in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

His contributions during pressure situations made him a central figure in the team’s golden era, while his role in two Champions League T20 triumphs added another layer to an already remarkable legacy.

From Finisher To Man In Charge

Although Pollard brought his IPL playing career to a close in 2022, his Mumbai Indians story did not end there.

He transitioned into coaching as the franchise’s batting coach, allowing him to pass on years of experience to the squad while remaining closely involved in its preparations and development.

His elevation to head coach now represents the latest milestone in a relationship spanning 16 years.

Having experienced the franchise’s culture from inside the dressing room, Pollard takes charge with an intimate understanding of its expectations, winning standards and demands at the highest level.

Era for MI Ahead of IPL 2027

The appointment gives Mumbai Indians a leader whose history with the franchise stretches across multiple championship campaigns and different phases of its evolution.

With the next IPL season approaching, attention will turn to how Pollard shapes the squad, approaches key decisions and restores momentum after the previous campaign.

For MI, the move is more than just a coaching change, it places one of the franchise’s most recognisable figures at the heart of its next pursuit of IPL glory.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as the new head coach for Mumbai Indians?

Kieron Pollard, a franchise legend, has been appointed as the new head coach for Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027. He takes over from Mahela Jayawardene.

When did Kieron Pollard's association with Mumbai Indians begin?

Kieron Pollard's connection with Mumbai Indians dates back to 2010 when the franchise first secured his services as a player. This marks a 16-year relationship with the team.

How many IPL titles did Pollard win with MI as a player?

As a player, Kieron Pollard helped Mumbai Indians win five IPL league titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020). He also contributed to two Champions League T20 triumphs.

What was Kieron Pollard's role at MI before becoming head coach?

After ending his IPL playing career in 2022, Pollard transitioned into coaching as the franchise's batting coach. His elevation to head coach is the latest step in his journey with MI.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
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