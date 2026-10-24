Nightmare For India! Just 113 Runs, 5 Batters Out For Ducks Against New Zealand A

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India A collapsed for 113, five batters scoring zero.

Yash Rathod's unbeaten 44 was innings' sole significant contribution.

New Zealand A led by 22 runs at stumps.

Rhys Mariu's 76 anchored NZ A's strong reply.

IND vs NZ: India A’s first innings unravelled in less than 40 overs against New Zealand A in Lincoln, leaving the visitors with a steep challenge on the opening day of the first unofficial Test. Five Indian batters failed to score, and only two players reached double figures apart from Yash Rathod, whose unbeaten 44 proved the innings’ biggest contribution.

The visitors were dismissed for 113 in 39.3 overs at Bert Sutcliffe Oval on Saturday. New Zealand A capitalised on the early advantage, reaching 135/3 by stumps to establish a 22-run lead. Captain Rhys Mariu led the response with a commanding 76.

KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Among Five India A Batters Dismissed For Zero

The problems began early for India A, with KL Rahul departing without scoring after facing eight deliveries. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal attempted to stabilise the innings, but their stand could not prevent the hosts from taking control.

Jaiswal made 17 before Zak Gibson removed him, and Sai Sudharsan followed without scoring. Captain Dhruv Jurel managed just one run, while Padikkal offered the most substantial support to Rathod with a 32-run knock from 77 balls.

Gibson continued to make inroads by dismissing Washington Sundar for a duck, leaving India A struggling to build partnerships. The tail then failed to provide enough resistance, with Akash Deep and Mukesh Choudhary also finishing without scoring.

Simon Keene led New Zealand A’s attack with five wickets for 24 runs, while Gibson claimed three for 29. Fraser Sheat and Kristian Clarke took one wicket apiece as the home side’s seamers dismantled the Indian batting line-up.

Yash Rathod’s Counterattack Gives India A Something To Work With

Rathod was the one batter who managed to counter the pressure. The left-hander remained unbeaten on 44 from 49 deliveries, striking three fours and three sixes as wickets continued to fall around him.

Anshul Kamboj added 10, but the lack of meaningful partnerships meant Rathod’s attacking effort could only take India A to 113. His innings was particularly important in helping the visitors cross the 100-run mark.

New Zealand A responded strongly, with Mariu and Curtis Heaphy putting together a 132-run opening partnership. Mariu’s 76 ended when Mukesh Choudhary dismissed him, before Auqib Nabi struck twice in quick succession to remove Jayden Lennox and Tim Robinson for ducks.

Despite those late breakthroughs, New Zealand A finished the day at 135/3, holding a 22-run advantage. India A will need early wickets when play resumes to prevent the hosts from extending their lead.

The teams are scheduled to play three four-day unofficial Tests during the tour. The second match begins at Hagley Oval on October 31, with the third scheduled to start in Lincoln on November 7.