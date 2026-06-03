Delhi Fire Tragedy Kills 21; African, Central Asian Nationals Among Victims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A devastating fire in South Delhi killed at least 21, with over 40 rescued.

The blaze originated in a Malviya Nagar building housing a bed-and-breakfast.

Foreign nationals were among victims; injured remain in critical condition.

Locals aided rescue efforts before emergency services arrived at scene.

At least 21 people were killed and more than 40 others rescued after a massive fire ripped through a bed-and-breakfast operating in a five-storey building in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday, officials said.

Several of those who lost their lives were foreign nationals, primarily from Central Asian and African countries, according to officials. Authorities fear the death toll could rise further as a number of injured victims remain in critical condition.

Among those rescued were relatives of patients receiving treatment at a nearby private hospital, who had been staying at the property when the blaze broke out.

Fire Breaks Out at Guest House in Hauz Rani

The fire erupted at Flourish Stay B&B, located in the densely populated Hauz Rani locality of Malviya Nagar.

Initial reports suggested that the blaze had started at the nearby Lemon Green Restaurant. However, police later clarified that the fire originated within the hotel building itself.

The incident triggered a large-scale emergency response, with multiple agencies rushing to the scene to rescue those trapped inside the smoke-filled structure.

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More Than 40 Rescued During Massive Operation

According to officials, over 40 people were pulled from the building and rushed to nearby hospitals. Twenty-one victims were declared brought dead upon arrival.

Fire officer A.K. Malik said the structure comprised a basement, ground floor and five upper storeys.

Teams from the Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police and disaster response units conducted extensive searches inside the building, navigating through heavy smoke and damaged sections in an effort to locate survivors.

Dramatic Rescue Efforts Captured on Camera

Visuals from the scene showed rescue personnel evacuating people from the basement and other parts of the building.

The fire caused extensive destruction, leaving behind shattered glass, debris and charred materials scattered around the site.

Authorities cordoned off the area and diverted traffic as rescue operations continued, while large crowds gathered nearby to monitor developments.

Eyewitnesses Describe Panic and Desperation

An eyewitness told reporters that he noticed flames and thick smoke emerging from the building around 9.30 a.m. while passing through the area.

“I saw four to six people breaking the glass and jumping from the building to escape the fire. One person's leg appeared to have been broken after the fall,” he said.

The witness added that emergency teams later secured the area and redirected traffic to facilitate rescue efforts.

Residents Join Rescue Efforts

Before emergency services fully mobilised, local residents played a crucial role in helping those trapped inside the building, eyewitnesses said.

A mattress seller reportedly laid out mattresses on the ground to cushion the fall of people attempting to escape from upper floors.

Others assisted injured victims and administered CPR while waiting for ambulances and rescue teams to arrive.

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Questions Raised Over Building Safety

Residents claimed that the property, currently functioning as a hotel, had previously housed a Khadi Bhandar and was frequently used by relatives of patients admitted to the nearby private hospital.

Some locals also alleged that the building had only one exit route and claimed firefighters reached the location nearly an hour after the blaze broke out.

These claims, however, could not be independently verified.

Investigation Underway

With rescue operations now complete, authorities have sealed off the site for further investigation.

Police and other agencies are expected to examine the cause of the fire, assess possible safety violations and determine whether lapses contributed to the scale of the tragedy.

The building remains under security as investigators continue collecting evidence from one of the deadliest fire incidents reported in the capital in recent times.