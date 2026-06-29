The Delhi EV Policy 2026 is a new policy approved by the Delhi Cabinet to curb air pollution and accelerate electric vehicle adoption. It is expected to come into effect from July 1, 2026.
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Delhi EV Policy 2026: New Rules Come Into Effect From July 1. Here's What We Know
Delhi EV Policy 2026: Delhi Cabinet clears new EV policy from July 1. BS-IV car owners scrapping old vehicles to buy EVs will get up to ₹1 lakh incentive. Policy targets Rs 15,000 crore investment.
- Delhi approved new EV Policy 2026 to curb pollution.
- Rs 1 lakh incentive for scrapping BS-IV cars.
- Policy expects ₹15,000 crore investment, expands charging infrastructure.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Delhi EV Policy 2026?
What incentives does the new EV policy offer?
The policy offers a scrapping incentive of up to Rs 1 lakh for owners of BS-IV vehicles. This applies if they scrap their old car and purchase a new electric car.
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