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English NewsCitiesDelhi EV Policy 2026: New Rules Come Into Effect From July 1. Here's What We Know

Delhi EV Policy 2026: New Rules Come Into Effect From July 1. Here's What We Know

Delhi EV Policy 2026: Delhi Cabinet clears new EV policy from July 1. BS-IV car owners scrapping old vehicles to buy EVs will get up to ₹1 lakh incentive. Policy targets Rs 15,000 crore investment.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi approved new EV Policy 2026 to curb pollution.
  • Rs 1 lakh incentive for scrapping BS-IV cars.
  • Policy expects ₹15,000 crore investment, expands charging infrastructure.

Delhi EV Policy 2026: Delhi has approved its new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026 to curb air pollution and accelerate the adoption of electric mobility in the national capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the Delhi Cabinet has cleared the policy, which is expected to come into effect from July 1, 2026.

What Are New Rules?

One of the biggest highlights of the new policy is a scrapping incentive for owners of BS-IV vehicles. Under the scheme, anyone who scraps a BS-IV car and purchases a new electric car will be eligible for a government incentive of up to Rs 1 lakh.

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The government believes the move will gradually phase out older, more polluting vehicles from Delhi's roads and replace them with cleaner electric alternatives.

According to the government, the policy goes beyond encouraging EV purchases and aims to build a robust electric mobility ecosystem in Delhi. It includes plans to rapidly expand charging infrastructure, strengthen battery-related facilities, increase both public and private charging stations, and make EV adoption more convenient.

The policy also offers major financial relief to EV buyers. The Delhi government has decided to waive 100 per cent road tax and registration fees on electric vehicles. This means buyers of new EVs will not have to pay road tax or registration charges, making electric vehicles more affordable.

From January 1 next year, only electric auto-rickshaws will be eligible for new registration in Delhi. New petrol or CNG auto-rickshaws will no longer be registered after that date.

The policy also proposes a significant change for two-wheelers. From April 1, 2028, the registration of new petrol-powered two-wheelers is planned to be discontinued in Delhi. However, existing petrol two-wheelers will continue to operate under the current rules.

Rs 15,000 Crore Investment Expected

According to the government, the policy is not limited to encouraging EV purchases. It aims to strengthen Delhi's entire electric mobility ecosystem by rapidly expanding charging infrastructure, improving battery-related facilities, increasing both public and private charging stations, and making EV adoption more convenient.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the policy is expected to attract around Rs 15,000 crore in investment over the next four years. The investment is likely to be directed towards charging networks, manufacturing, service centres, battery technology and related sectors, boosting Delhi's EV industry while creating thousands of new employment opportunities.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Delhi EV Policy 2026?

The Delhi EV Policy 2026 is a new policy approved by the Delhi Cabinet to curb air pollution and accelerate electric vehicle adoption. It is expected to come into effect from July 1, 2026.

What incentives does the new EV policy offer?

The policy offers a scrapping incentive of up to Rs 1 lakh for owners of BS-IV vehicles. This applies if they scrap their old car and purchase a new electric car.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
EV Policy Delhi EV Policy Rekha Gupta Delhi EV Policy 2026
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