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India Finalises Delegation For Khamenei Funeral; Ceremonies Begin July 4
Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will represent the Indian government at the funeral ceremonies of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian sources.
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India Finalises Delegation For Khamenei Funeral; Ceremonies Begin July 4
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