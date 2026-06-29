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English NewsNewsIndia Finalises Delegation For Khamenei Funeral; Ceremonies Begin July 4

India Finalises Delegation For Khamenei Funeral; Ceremonies Begin July 4

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 03:29 PM (IST)

Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will represent the Indian government at the funeral ceremonies of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian sources.

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Rajasthan Resort Wall Collapse: Three Workers Killed, Rescue Underway After Jaipur Construction Accident

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
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