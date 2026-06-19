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HomeNewsWorldGunfire Breaks Out At New York's Iconic Times Square; 17-Year-Old In Custody

Gunfire Breaks Out At New York's Iconic Times Square; 17-Year-Old In Custody

Chaos erupted in Times Square after gunfire was reported during a brawl. Police detained a 17-year-old suspect and recovered a weapon from the scene.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 07:12 AM (IST)

A gunfire broke out at New York City’s iconic tourist hub, Times Square, causing panic among crowds on Thursday afternoon. 

A 17-year-old allegedly fired the shots, and was taken into police custody. Charges against him are pending, ABC reported.

The incident unfolded shortly before 3:40 p.m., when a 26-year-old man was slashed during a large brawl. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was reported to be in stable condition. The teenager allegedly fired shots during the violent altercation, the report said.

No injuries were reported from the gunfire. 

Video footage captured by EarthCam appeared to show a group of men gathered at the scene, with one individual dressed in black seemingly pointing a firearm before fleeing.

Police recovered one weapon from the area.

Investigators are still working to determine whether the stabbing and the shooting were connected.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 06:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Times Square New York City United STates
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