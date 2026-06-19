Gunfire Breaks Out At New York's Iconic Times Square; 17-Year-Old In Custody

A gunfire broke out at New York City’s iconic tourist hub, Times Square, causing panic among crowds on Thursday afternoon.

A 17-year-old allegedly fired the shots, and was taken into police custody. Charges against him are pending, ABC reported.

The incident unfolded shortly before 3:40 p.m., when a 26-year-old man was slashed during a large brawl. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was reported to be in stable condition. The teenager allegedly fired shots during the violent altercation, the report said.

No injuries were reported from the gunfire.

Video footage captured by EarthCam appeared to show a group of men gathered at the scene, with one individual dressed in black seemingly pointing a firearm before fleeing.

🚨 BREAKING: CHAOS in Times Square after SHOTS FIRED just now



Ghetto wannabe “gangstas” have clearly been emboldened by their rampage after the Knicks game.



Now OPENING FIRE in the crossroads of the world in broad daylight.



Mamdani is a TOTAL failure.



All these World Cup… pic.twitter.com/zoNtXdVKx0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 18, 2026

Police recovered one weapon from the area.

Investigators are still working to determine whether the stabbing and the shooting were connected.