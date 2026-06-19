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HomeNewsIndia7 Labourers Suffer Burn Injuries In Accident At Khyber Cement Plant Near Srinagar, One Critical

7 Labourers Suffer Burn Injuries In Accident At Khyber Cement Plant Near Srinagar, One Critical

Seven workers were burned at Khyber Cement's Khonmoh plant near Srinagar, with one critical. J&K Police have launched a probe into the late-night incident.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Seven labourers suffered burn injuries at a Srinagar cement factory.
  • One worker critically injured; police investigating factory accident details.
  • Company expressed regret; a similar incident occurred earlier this year.

Seven labourers at a cement factory on the outskirts of Srinagar suffered burn injuries following an accident at the Khonmoh industrial area. With one worker in critical condition, the incident has triggered a police investigation and raised urgent questions about worker safety at one of the region's prominent manufacturing facilities.

What Happened At Khonmoh Plant Near Srinagar

The accident took place on the evening of June 18, 2026, at approximately 9 PM at Khyber Cement's manufacturing plant in Khonmoh.  Seven labourers on duty sustained burn injuries in the mishap, with initial reports confirming that at least one of them is in a critical state. The remaining injured workers have been transferred to hospital for ongoing treatment and monitoring, according to Kashmir Life.


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Khyber Cement Responds 

According to Khyber Cement's statement issued at midnight, emergency response protocols were activated without delay following the incident. The company expressed deep regret over the accident and confirmed that senior members of its management team are closely monitoring the situation, staying in constant contact with the injured workers, their families, and the attending medical teams. 

Khyber Cement's statement added that all necessary support and assistance has been extended to ensure that those affected receive the best possible medical care and attention. 

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Earlier this year, three labourers sustained burn injuries after a cyclone blast occurred inside a cement factory at the same location, with police initiating an investigation on that occasion as well to determine the exact cause.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Khyber Cement factory?

Seven laborers sustained burn injuries in an accident at the Khyber Cement manufacturing plant in Khonmoh. One worker is in critical condition, and the others are hospitalized.

When did the incident occur?

The accident took place on the evening of June 18, 2026, at approximately 9 PM. It happened at Khyber Cement's manufacturing plant.

How has Khyber Cement responded to the incident?

Khyber Cement activated emergency response protocols and provided prompt medical assistance. The company expressed deep regret and has senior management monitoring the situation.

Has there been a similar incident at this location before?

Yes, earlier this year, three laborers suffered burn injuries after a cyclone blast at the same cement factory. Police had also initiated an investigation then.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 08:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Khonmoh Factory Accident Srinagar Cement Factory Fire Khyber Cement Plant Accident
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