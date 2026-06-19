7 Labourers Suffer Burn Injuries In Accident At Khyber Cement Plant Near Srinagar, One Critical

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Seven labourers suffered burn injuries at a Srinagar cement factory.

One worker critically injured; police investigating factory accident details.

Company expressed regret; a similar incident occurred earlier this year.

Seven labourers at a cement factory on the outskirts of Srinagar suffered burn injuries following an accident at the Khonmoh industrial area. With one worker in critical condition, the incident has triggered a police investigation and raised urgent questions about worker safety at one of the region's prominent manufacturing facilities.

What Happened At Khonmoh Plant Near Srinagar

The accident took place on the evening of June 18, 2026, at approximately 9 PM at Khyber Cement's manufacturing plant in Khonmoh. Seven labourers on duty sustained burn injuries in the mishap, with initial reports confirming that at least one of them is in a critical state. The remaining injured workers have been transferred to hospital for ongoing treatment and monitoring, according to Kashmir Life.

Seven labourers sustained burn injuries in an incident at a cement factory in Khonmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar late night. The injured workers were shifted to a hospital for treatment, with one reported to be in critical condition. J&K Police have taken cognizance and… pic.twitter.com/f0vNrwUC4S — IANS (@ians_india) June 19, 2026





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Khyber Cement Responds

According to Khyber Cement's statement issued at midnight, emergency response protocols were activated without delay following the incident. The company expressed deep regret over the accident and confirmed that senior members of its management team are closely monitoring the situation, staying in constant contact with the injured workers, their families, and the attending medical teams.

Khyber Cement's statement added that all necessary support and assistance has been extended to ensure that those affected receive the best possible medical care and attention.

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Earlier this year, three labourers sustained burn injuries after a cyclone blast occurred inside a cement factory at the same location, with police initiating an investigation on that occasion as well to determine the exact cause.