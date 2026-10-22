Delhi Delivery Executive Dies Days After Assault Over Torn Rs 10 Note, Abetment Charge Added

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police arrested two accused, added abetment of suicide charge.

A 24-year-old delivery executive in east Delhi, who allegedly consumed a poisonous substance a day after recording a video about being assaulted over a torn currency note, died on October 20. Police have added a charge of abetment of suicide to the case, officials said on Thursday. The deceased, Sameer Hussain, was allegedly attacked by two men in East Vinod Nagar on October 4 after he refused to accept a torn Rs 10 note as payment. Both accused have been arrested, police said.

What Happened During October 4 Dispute?

According to police, a PCR call was received at 11.03 pm on October 4, with Hussain reporting that two men had assaulted him following a dispute over the currency note.

His medico-legal case (MLC) was prepared shortly after midnight on October 5, and an FIR was registered at Kalyanpuri police station later that day.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh alias Bunti, 30, and Rampal Singh, 65. Police said both men were arrested in connection with the alleged assault.

Hussain subsequently recorded a video describing his account of the confrontation, including the dispute over the payment and the alleged physical attack.

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Delivery Executive's Account Of The Assault

In his account of the incident, Hussain said the customer handed him cash that included a torn Rs 10 note. When he objected to accepting the damaged currency, the customer allegedly told him to “take it or leave it”.

Hussain said he offered to cancel the order and questioned why it had been placed if the payment could not be made properly.

He alleged that the customer verbally abused him before another man arrived and slapped him several times. According to Hussain's account, the second man also mocked him over his middle-class background.

Poisoning, Hospitalisation And Death

Police said they later received information that Hussain had consumed a poisonous substance and was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on October 5, a day after the alleged assault.

He died on October 20, nearly two weeks after the incident.

Following his death, police added Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with abetment of suicide, to the FIR.