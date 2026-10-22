India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaSonia Gandhi Makes Instagram Debut With Memoir ‘Belonging’, Gains Over 1,000 Followers In Minutes

Sonia Gandhi Makes Instagram Debut With Memoir ‘Belonging’, Gains Over 1,000 Followers In Minutes

Sonia Gandhi joins Instagram, unveiling her memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love, which explores family, personal loss and her journey into public life.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonia Gandhi debuted on Instagram, announcing memoir 'Belonging'.
  • Memoir explores love, loss, identity; journey from Italy.
  • Book recounts personal tragedies, public life; releases 2026.

Veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi made her Instagram debut on Thursday, sharing the first look of her upcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. The book, which explores her personal journey through love, family, loss and identity, is scheduled for release on November 10, 2026. Her account crossed 1,000 followers within minutes of her joining the platform. 

Sonia's Instagram Debut

Sonia Gandhi's first post introduced the book. “Hello everyone, I am truly grateful to share this moment with you all. The first look of Belonging: A Journey of Love. It is a story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong. I look forward to sharing it with you,” Gandhi wrote in the caption.

Interestingly, she is following only three accounts: her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the Congress party's official Instagram page.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonia Gandhi (@soniagandhi)

ALSO READ: 'Exercise Caution': Indian Embassy Issues Fresh Advisory For Nationals In France Amid Protests, Curfews

When Will Sonia Gandhi's Memoir Be Released?

The 544-page memoir is set to be published globally by Alfred A. Knopf, with HarperCollins India overseeing its release in India. The book's first look offers readers a preview of a narrative that traces Gandhi's transition from her early life in Italy to her years as a member of one of India's most prominent political families.

The memoir is expected to combine personal recollections with reflections on the events that shaped her life and her association with Indian politics.

From Italy To The Nehru-Gandhi Family

Belonging: A Journey of Love begins in Cambridge, England, in 1965, when Sonia Maino, then 19, met Rajiv Gandhi. The couple married in 1968, after which she moved to India and began adapting to a new country, culture and family.

According to the publisher's description, the book recounts her introduction to her mother-in-law, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and her experiences becoming part of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

It also revisits major personal tragedies, including Sanjay Gandhi's death in a plane crash in 1980, Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991.

ALSO READ: Low Pressure To Likely Form In Bay Of Bengal, May Turn Into Cyclone After Oct 25; Rain For Andhra, Odisha

Sonia Gandhi On Privacy, Loss And Politics

Although Gandhi has previously spoken about her family, the new memoir is presented as a more personal account of her experiences. An earlier statement released by Knopf highlighted her perspective on how personal tragedy drew her into public life.

“It was heartbreak and loss that threw me into the public world of politics. Up till then I had guarded my privacy fiercely,” she said.

The memoir also looks back at the political and social transformations India has undergone over six decades.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Sonia Gandhi's memoir be released?

Sonia Gandhi's memoir,

What did Sonia Gandhi share in her first Instagram post?

In her debut Instagram post, Sonia Gandhi shared the first look of her upcoming memoir,

What topics does Sonia Gandhi's memoir

The memoir covers her personal journey from Italy to India, her marriage to Rajiv Gandhi, and her experiences within the Nehru-Gandhi family. It also revisits major personal tragedies and her reasons for entering public life.

What motivated Sonia Gandhi to enter public life?

According to an earlier statement, Sonia Gandhi stated that

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Oct 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sonia Gandhi Memoir Sonia Gandhi Instagram Debut
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Low Pressure To Likely Form In Bay Of Bengal, May Turn Into Cyclone After Oct 25; Rain For Andhra, Odisha
Low Pressure To Likely Form In BoB, May Turn Cyclone After Oct 25; Rain For AP, Odisha
India
Cars To Get Aircraft-Like ‘Black Box’: How It Will Help Investigate Road Accidents
Cars To Get Aircraft-Like ‘Black Box’: How It Will Help Investigate Road Accidents
India
Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Likely To Launch Next Month; Check Full Details
Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Likely To Launch Next Month
India
Driving Licence Rule Change: No Fee For Updating Address, Mobile Number? Centre Proposes Major Changes
No Fee For Updating Address, Mobile Number? Centre Proposes Major Driving Licence Changes
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Politics: Nitin Nabin Pays Tribute to Jan Sangh Veterans, Vows to Build Party on Their Ideals
MARS MOON MYSTERY: सावधान! 2031 में मंगल के चांद का हिस्सा पहुंचेगा धरती पर! |ABPLIVE
Bollywood Crime Alert: Shooters Allegedly Recce Amitabh, Salman, Aamir and Akshay's Homes in Mumbai
Lucknow Crime Update: Shraddha Dubey's Alleged Aide Aamir Detained in Shiva Sharma Murder Probe
Bollywood Crime: Tiger Shroff Case Exposes Alleged Clandestine Weapon Handover Tactics
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget