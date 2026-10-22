Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonia Gandhi debuted on Instagram, announcing memoir 'Belonging'.

Memoir explores love, loss, identity; journey from Italy.

Book recounts personal tragedies, public life; releases 2026.

Veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi made her Instagram debut on Thursday, sharing the first look of her upcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. The book, which explores her personal journey through love, family, loss and identity, is scheduled for release on November 10, 2026. Her account crossed 1,000 followers within minutes of her joining the platform.

Sonia's Instagram Debut

Sonia Gandhi's first post introduced the book. “Hello everyone, I am truly grateful to share this moment with you all. The first look of Belonging: A Journey of Love. It is a story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong. I look forward to sharing it with you,” Gandhi wrote in the caption.

Interestingly, she is following only three accounts: her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the Congress party's official Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Gandhi (@soniagandhi)

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When Will Sonia Gandhi's Memoir Be Released?

The 544-page memoir is set to be published globally by Alfred A. Knopf, with HarperCollins India overseeing its release in India. The book's first look offers readers a preview of a narrative that traces Gandhi's transition from her early life in Italy to her years as a member of one of India's most prominent political families.

The memoir is expected to combine personal recollections with reflections on the events that shaped her life and her association with Indian politics.

From Italy To The Nehru-Gandhi Family

Belonging: A Journey of Love begins in Cambridge, England, in 1965, when Sonia Maino, then 19, met Rajiv Gandhi. The couple married in 1968, after which she moved to India and began adapting to a new country, culture and family.

According to the publisher's description, the book recounts her introduction to her mother-in-law, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and her experiences becoming part of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

It also revisits major personal tragedies, including Sanjay Gandhi's death in a plane crash in 1980, Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991.

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Sonia Gandhi On Privacy, Loss And Politics

Although Gandhi has previously spoken about her family, the new memoir is presented as a more personal account of her experiences. An earlier statement released by Knopf highlighted her perspective on how personal tragedy drew her into public life.

“It was heartbreak and loss that threw me into the public world of politics. Up till then I had guarded my privacy fiercely,” she said.

The memoir also looks back at the political and social transformations India has undergone over six decades.