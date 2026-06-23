Delhi's Green Leap: 125-TPD Biogas Plant To Cattle Waste Into Clean Energy Cut Yamuna Pollution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Plant reduces Yamuna pollution, creates clean cooking fuel.

New Delhi: To manage cattle waste and prevent it from entering the Yamuna, a 125 TPD compressed biogas plant is set to come up between the Bhalaswa and Jharoda dairies in north Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the officials aware of the matter, the proposal for land acquisition has been submitted, and talks between Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are at an advanced stage.

"An MOU will be signed between the DUSIB and the MCD, and afterwards the MCD will take over the land, and the work to construct the plant will commence," an official said, adding the plant may take a few more months to be operational.

According to the officials, the National Dairy Development Board has submitted the project's plan -- planned over an 8.4-acre site located between the two dairy clusters -- to the MCD.

Officials said that 20 per cent of pollution in the Yamuna in Delhi comes from sources such as dairy waste, solid waste dumping and small-scale industries, while the remaining is from domestic sewage.

In September 2025, the civic body operationalised its first large biogas plant at Nangli dairy in southwest Delhi, with a capacity to process 200 TPD.

Officials said a few thousand cattle have been estimated in the surrounding areas, generating substantial quantities of organic waste. The facility will have a capacity of 75 tonnes per day each for Bhalaswa and Jharoda dairies, they added.

Officials said that cattle waste from dairy clusters can be effectively utilised by converting waste into clean cooking fuel.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)