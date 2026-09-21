Class 6 Girl Held Captive, Raped By Tailor In Delhi's Sadar Bazar

A shocking incident has been reported from Delhi’s Sadar Bazar, where a Class 6 girl was allegedly held captive and raped by a middle-aged man. Delhi Police have arrested the accused and registered an FIR under relevant sections, including the POCSO Act.

According to the police, the girl had gone out to buy some items when the accused allegedly lured her into his shop, confined her inside and sexually assaulted her.

According to information provided by Delhi Police, they received a PCR call on the night of September 16 reporting that a shopkeeper had allegedly confined a minor girl inside his shop and sexually assaulted her.

A team from Sadar Bazar Police Station immediately reached the spot. A team from the women’s police station was also sent to the location.

Girl Had Gone Out At Around 11 PM

During the investigation, police learnt that the minor had left her home at around 11 pm to buy some items required for school.

A tailoring shop was located on her way. Police said the tailor allegedly lured the girl into his shop, where he sexually assaulted her. The accused has been identified as Maqsood, according to the police.

An FIR has been registered at the women’s police station under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections. The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.