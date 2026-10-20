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English NewsCitiesCoimbatore Blasts: BJP Slams Vijay Govt For Granting 60-Day Parole To 5 Convicts, Says '58 Victims Must Not Be Forgotten’

Coimbatore Blasts: BJP Slams Vijay Govt For Granting 60-Day Parole To 5 Convicts, Says '58 Victims Must Not Be Forgotten’

The BJP has demanded cancellation of 60-day parole granted to five Coimbatore blasts convicts, calling it “selective softness towards convicted terrorists”. The 1998 blasts killed 58 people.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 10:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil Nadu granted parole to five 1998 blast convicts.
  • BJP condemned parole, demanding immediate cancellation of orders.
  • Party argued decision insulted victims, betrayed living.

The BJP on Monday criticised the Tamil Nadu government for granting 60 days’ parole to five life convicts in the 1998 Coimbatore serial bomb blasts case, calling the decision an instance of “selective softness towards convicted terrorists” and demanding the immediate cancellation of the orders.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said the decision was an insult to the victims and their families, arguing that personal circumstances could not outweigh the gravity of the terror attack.

“Granting extended parole to men who helped plant bombs that tore apart families is an insult to the dead and a betrayal of the living,” Thirupathy said in a post on X.

He alleged that the move sent the wrong message to the people of Tamil Nadu by suggesting that those convicted in an attack on civilians could still expect leniency.

BJP Demands Cancellation Of Parole Orders

Thirupathy said the Tamil Nadu BJP strongly condemned the decision to grant 60 days’ parole to the five convicts. He argued that the severity of the 1998 blasts, which remain among the darkest episodes in the state’s history, should be taken into account.

“The memory of the 58 victims and the security of the public demand that this parole be revoked immediately,” he said, demanding that no further concessions be extended to the convicts linked to the banned Al-Umma organisation.

Thirupathy also said justice for the victims should not be compromised for political considerations and insisted that the convicts serve their full sentences.

Five Convicts Granted Parole On Personal Grounds

The five convicts — Mohammed Ansari, Mohammed Ali, Monappa alias Mohammed Hassan, Mohammed Ajam and Nawab Khan — were granted parole after a petition cited personal reasons and health conditions. They have reportedly spent more than 25 to 30 years in prison.

An official said the five inmates, lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison, had been granted parole on earlier occasions as well. Their parole was briefly revoked during the Assembly elections.

1998 Coimbatore Blasts Killed 58

The coordinated explosions took place on February 14, 1998, ahead of an election rally and killed 58 people, while more than 250 others were injured. The blasts were carried out by the banned Al-Umma organisation, according to Thirupathy.

He also referred to the Supreme Court’s observations on the severity of the crime and its refusal to grant bail to the convicts.

TVK MLA Thanks Vijay For Decision

The parole order has triggered a political debate in Tamil Nadu. TVK legislator V M S Mustafa thanked Chief Minister Vijay for ordering the release on parole.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the BJP criticize the Tamil Nadu government's decision regarding the 1998 Coimbatore blast convicts?

The BJP criticized the decision to grant parole, calling it 'selective softness towards convicted terrorists' and an insult to victims. They argued that personal circumstances should not outweigh the terror attack's gravity.

Which individuals were granted parole?

Five life convicts, Mohammed Ansari, Mohammed Ali, Monappa alias Mohammed Hassan, Mohammed Ajam, and Nawab Khan, were granted 60 days' parole. They have reportedly spent over 25 to 30 years in prison.

What reasons were given for granting parole to the convicts?

The parole was granted after a petition cited personal reasons and health conditions for the convicts. An official also confirmed they had received parole on earlier occasions.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 10:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Terrorists TVK 1998 Blasts Coimbatore Blasts VIjay
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