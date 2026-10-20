Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu granted parole to five 1998 blast convicts.

BJP condemned parole, demanding immediate cancellation of orders.

Party argued decision insulted victims, betrayed living.

The BJP on Monday criticised the Tamil Nadu government for granting 60 days’ parole to five life convicts in the 1998 Coimbatore serial bomb blasts case, calling the decision an instance of “selective softness towards convicted terrorists” and demanding the immediate cancellation of the orders.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said the decision was an insult to the victims and their families, arguing that personal circumstances could not outweigh the gravity of the terror attack.

“Granting extended parole to men who helped plant bombs that tore apart families is an insult to the dead and a betrayal of the living,” Thirupathy said in a post on X.

1998-ஆம் ஆண்டடு நடைபெற்ற கோயம்புத்தூர் தொடர் குண்டுவெடிப்பு வழக்கில் ஆயுள் தண்டனை பெற்று சிறையில் உள்ள ஐந்து கஇஸ்லாமிய அடிப்படைவாத பயங்கரவாதிகளுக்கு 60 நாட்கள் பரோல் (தற்காலிக விடுதலை) வழங்கியுள்ள த வெ க @TVKPartyHQ அரசின் முடிவை பாரதிய ஜனதா கட்சி @BJP4TamilNadu வன்மையாகக் கண்டிக்கிறது. 1998 பிப்ரவரி 14 அன்று நடத்தப்பட்ட இந்தத் தொடர் குண்டுவெடிப்புகளில், முகமது அன்சாரி, முகமது அலி, மொனப்பா என்கிற முகமது ஹசன், முகமது அஜம் மற்றும் நவாப் கான் ஆகியோர் குற்றவாளிகளாகத் தீர்ப்பளிக்கப்பட்டனர். இந்தத் தாக்குதலில் 58 பேர் கொல்லப்பட்டனர்; 250-க்கும் மேற்பட்டோர் படுகாயமடைந்தனர். தேர்தல் பிரச்சாரக் கூட்டத்திற்கு முன்னதாக, தடைசெய்யப்பட்ட 'அல்-உம்மா' பயங்கரவாத அமைப்பால் திட்டமிட்டு நடத்தப்பட்ட இந்தத் தாக்குதல், அப்பாவி மக்கள் மீதான ஒரு கொடூரமான படுகொலையாகும். உச்ச நீதிமன்றமே இந்தச் செயலை "மிகவும் கொடூரமானது" என்று வர்ணித்து, இக்குற்றவாளிகளுக்கு ஜாமீன் வழங்க மறுத்துவிட்டது. பல குடும்பங்களைச் சிதைத்த குண்டுவெடிப்புச் சம்பவத்தில் தொடர்புடையவர்களுக்கு நீண்ட கால பரோல் வழங்குவது, உயிரிழந்தவர்களுக்குச் செய்யும் அவமரியாதை மட்டுமேயன்றி, உயிர் பிழைத்தவர்களுக்குச் செய்யும் பெரும் துரோகமாகும். சமூகத்திற்கு எதிராகப் போர் தொடுப்பவர்களுக்கும் கருணை காட்டப்படலாம் என்ற தவறான செய்தியை இது தமிழக மக்களுக்கு உணர்த்துகிறது. மாநில வரலாற்றிலேயே மிக இருண்ட அத்தியாயங்களில் ஒன்றாகக் கருதப்படும் இந்த பயங்கரவாதத் தாக்குதலின் கொடூரத்திற்கு முன்னால், தனிப்பட்ட காரணங்கள் ஒருபோதும் முன்னுரிமை பெற முடியாது. இந்த முடிவு, தண்டனை பெற்ற பயங்கரவாதிகள் மீது த வெ க அரசு காட்டும் ஒருதலைப்பட்சமான மென்மையான போக்கைக் காட்டுகிறது. உயிரிழந்த 58 பேரின் நினைவாகவும், பொதுமக்களின் பாதுகாப்பைக் கருத்தில் கொண்டும், இந்த பரோல் உத்தரவை உடனடியாக ரத்து செய்ய வேண்டும். இந்த 60 நாள் பரோல் உத்தரவை உடனடியாக ரத்து செய்ய வேண்டும் என்றும், இந்த வழக்கில் சம்பந்தப்பட்ட 'அல்-உம்மா' குற்றவாளிகளுக்கு இனி எவ்வித சலுகைகளும் வழங்கப்படக்கூடாது என்றும் பாரதிய ஜனதா கட்சி வலியுறுத்துகிறது. கோயம்புத்தூர் குண்டுவெடிப்பு சம்பவத்தில் பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்களுக்கான நீதியை, அரசியல் சுயலாபத்திற்காக ஒருபோதும் விட்டுக்கொடுக்க முடியாது. பயங்கரவாதிகள் தங்களுக்கு விதிக்கப்பட்ட முழு தண்டனையையும் அனுபவித்தே தீர வேண்டும். நாராயணன் திருப்பதி, தலைமை செய்தி தொடர்பாளர், பாரதிய ஜனதா கட்சி. — Narayanan Thirupathy (@narayanantbjp) October 19, 2026

He alleged that the move sent the wrong message to the people of Tamil Nadu by suggesting that those convicted in an attack on civilians could still expect leniency.

BJP Demands Cancellation Of Parole Orders

Thirupathy said the Tamil Nadu BJP strongly condemned the decision to grant 60 days’ parole to the five convicts. He argued that the severity of the 1998 blasts, which remain among the darkest episodes in the state’s history, should be taken into account.

“The memory of the 58 victims and the security of the public demand that this parole be revoked immediately,” he said, demanding that no further concessions be extended to the convicts linked to the banned Al-Umma organisation.

Thirupathy also said justice for the victims should not be compromised for political considerations and insisted that the convicts serve their full sentences.

Five Convicts Granted Parole On Personal Grounds

The five convicts — Mohammed Ansari, Mohammed Ali, Monappa alias Mohammed Hassan, Mohammed Ajam and Nawab Khan — were granted parole after a petition cited personal reasons and health conditions. They have reportedly spent more than 25 to 30 years in prison.

An official said the five inmates, lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison, had been granted parole on earlier occasions as well. Their parole was briefly revoked during the Assembly elections.

1998 Coimbatore Blasts Killed 58

The coordinated explosions took place on February 14, 1998, ahead of an election rally and killed 58 people, while more than 250 others were injured. The blasts were carried out by the banned Al-Umma organisation, according to Thirupathy.

He also referred to the Supreme Court’s observations on the severity of the crime and its refusal to grant bail to the convicts.

TVK MLA Thanks Vijay For Decision

The parole order has triggered a political debate in Tamil Nadu. TVK legislator V M S Mustafa thanked Chief Minister Vijay for ordering the release on parole.