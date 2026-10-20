Akhilesh Yadav To Visit Azam Khan In Jail, Meet Family Amid UP Poll Buzz

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will visit Rampur on Thursday to meet former minister Azam Khan at the district jail. He will also visit Khan’s residence to meet his family. Azam Khan is currently lodged in Rampur District Jail. The visit is being seen as politically significant and is also being linked to the impact of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally in Rampur on Sunday (October 19).

During the rally, Owaisi sought to unite Muslim voters and accused Akhilesh Yadav of neglecting Azam Khan. A few days earlier, reports had emerged that Khan’s wife, Tanzeem Fatima, had met former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. However, she described the meeting as a family interaction.

What Did AIMIM Leader Shadab Chauhan Say?

Reacting sarcastically to Akhilesh Yadav’s scheduled visit to Rampur on October 22, AIMIM spokesperson Shadab Chauhan said, “It feels good to see that my leader’s arrival has frightened you. My leader has forced you to act. Vote for Zaheer and enjoy the benefits of the Ahir family — this will no longer work.”

Akhilesh Yadav will arrive at the helipad at Jauhar University at 12:20 pm. He will leave for Rampur District Jail by car at 12:30 pm.

The Samajwadi Party chief is scheduled to meet Azam Khan in jail at 12:45 pm. After the meeting, Yadav will reach Khan’s residence at 1:45 pm to meet his family.

He will leave Khan’s residence at 2:30 pm. Yadav will reach the Jauhar University helipad at 2:45 pm and depart by helicopter at 2:55 pm. He will arrive at Bareilly Airport at 3:20 pm and leave for Lucknow on a private plane at 3:30 pm.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister is scheduled to reach Amausi Airport in Lucknow at 4:15 pm.

Did Owaisi Force Akhilesh Yadav To Visit Rampur?

Political activity in Uttar Pradesh has intensified ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Akhilesh Yadav’s planned visit to Rampur to meet Azam Khan is being viewed in the context of the upcoming polls.

Political circles are abuzz with speculation that Owaisi’s election rally in Khan’s stronghold has opened up a fresh debate over Muslim voters, prompting Akhilesh Yadav to schedule a visit to Rampur.

With the 2027 elections approaching, political parties appear to be stepping up efforts to woo Muslim voters, intensifying the competition for support within the community.