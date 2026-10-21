Anti-CEC Protests: UN Experts Seek Probe Into Police Crackdown, Flag Excessive Force

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UN experts urged probe into Indian authorities' protest response.

Experts cited excessive force, restricted assemblies; India rejected concerns.

Delhi Police transferred a second case against CJP leaders.

CJP leaders' judicial custody extended for peace bond breach.

United Nations independent experts on Tuesday called for an independent investigation into the conduct of Indian authorities during a recent crackdown on protests, alleging that demonstrators sustained injuries and some reported being subjected to ill-treatment.

Opposition parties and student organisations have held protests in recent weeks, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a statement, the experts alleged that law enforcement agencies had used force against unarmed demonstrators despite the assemblies being peaceful. They also said authorities had prevented thousands of people from joining the protests.

UN Experts Flag Alleged Use Of Excessive Force

“Despite the non-violent nature of the assemblies, law enforcement agencies have reportedly deployed force against unarmed students, including lathi charges, and have prevented thousands from joining the protests,” the experts said, according to Reuters.

The group urged Indian authorities to immediately stop the alleged use of excessive force, withdraw blanket restrictions on assemblies and refrain from what they described as the misuse of digital surveillance, including biometric monitoring, and internet disruptions.

India has repeatedly rejected such criticism, describing it as interference in its internal affairs. Earlier this month, the UN human rights office had also expressed concern over mass detentions linked to the anti-CEC protests.

Human Rights Groups Also Condemn Crackdown

The crackdown has drawn criticism from human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

The UN experts are appointed by the UN Human Rights Council to monitor and document specific human rights concerns and crises. However, they operate independently of the organisation itself.

Second Case Against CJP Leaders Transferred To Crime Branch

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have transferred another case registered against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Crime Branch.

The move means the Crime Branch will now investigate two cases against the leaders. The first case, linked to allegations that Das and Ranka entered the Jantar Mantar area, was transferred to the branch on Monday.

According to Delhi Police, Das, Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and 11 other CJP members reached Jantar Mantar on October 13 by allegedly trespassing through private premises. The site has been denotified as a designated protest venue.

Das And Ranka’s Judicial Custody Extended

Police personnel deployed at the site intervened and attempted to stop the group. All 14 people were detained, and two first information reports (FIRs) were registered in connection with the incident.

On October 14, a Special Executive Magistrate sent Das and Ranka to five days of judicial custody for allegedly breaching peace bonds. Their judicial custody was extended by two days on Monday.