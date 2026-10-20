Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police arrested Shraddha Dubey, two others, in Nagpur.

Dubey used burqa, changed locations, travelled to Nepal.

Accused constantly changed hideouts, taxis, minimised digital communication.

Police have arrested Shraddha Dubey, the accused in the high-profile Shiva murder case in Lucknow, along with her sister Rashmi Dubey and driver Danish in Nagpur, around 840 kilometres from the Uttar Pradesh capital, after an 11-day search. According to the police investigation, Shraddha wore a burqa while travelling to conceal her identity.

Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said the Lucknow Police had been continuously tracking the three. During her time on the run, Shraddha allegedly used tactics resembling those of a professional criminal, frequently changing locations to evade the police.

She reportedly stayed at small hotels where identity checks were limited or guests were not required to share identification details.

Shraddha Went To Nepal To Mislead Police

Yash said Shraddha initially travelled to Nepal to mislead investigators. She then returned to Uttar Pradesh to make the police believe she was still in Nepal.

After returning to Lucknow, she gave a byte to a news channel and soon afterwards left the state again. By repeatedly changing locations, she managed to stay ahead of the police.

Changed Hideouts Before Police Could Reach Them

According to Yash, Shraddha did not stay in one place for long and kept digital communication to a minimum to avoid being traced.

This made it difficult for investigators to locate her. She was reportedly staying around 10 to 12 hours ahead of the police, leaving each location well before the team arrived.

Changed Taxis And Routes During Escape

The ADG said Shraddha also used taxis to travel towards Nagpur, switching vehicles during the journey. She would leave one taxi and continue in another, making it harder for the police to track her movements.

After sustained tracking, the police eventually arrested Shraddha, her sister Rashmi and their driver Danish in Nagpur.

Yash reiterated that Shraddha had possibly travelled to Nepal to prevent the police from following her before returning to India. He also said she had applied for anticipatory bail and continued to travel in a burqa while changing vehicles between locations.

Police Yet To Identify Any Helpers

Yash said Shraddha had fled nearly 1,000 kilometres from Lucknow in an attempt to avoid being tracked. Investigators have not yet identified anyone who may have helped her, but efforts are continuing. He said further details could emerge during questioning.

According to the ADG, the three likely reached Nagpur around noon on Monday.

Process To Bring Accused Back To Lucknow Begins

Yash said the process of bringing Shraddha and the others back to Lucknow had begun and expressed confidence that the police team would leave Nagpur with them soon.

Asked whether they would reach Lucknow by the following day, he said the journey would take time. The teams had travelled continuously without stopping and would need adequate rest before continuing their journey. He said their departure was expected soon, though the travel time would not be as long as one or two days.