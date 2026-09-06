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English NewsCitiesSeveral Feared Trapped As Building Collapses Near Satya Niketan In Delhi Amid Heavy Rain

Several Feared Trapped As Building Collapses Near Satya Niketan In Delhi Amid Heavy Rain

The building collapsed at around 1:30 PM today, following which a rescue operation was launched to search for those believed to be trapped under the debris.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 02:59 PM (IST)

A building collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi on Sunday, with several people feared trapped under the debris. The fire department received an alert around 1:30 pm. 

Fire department teams have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway, Delhi Police said.

More details are awaited as the situation becomes clearer.

 

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
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Satya Niketan Delhi POlice DELHI DELHI NEWS
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