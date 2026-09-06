Several Feared Trapped As Building Collapses Near Satya Niketan In Delhi Amid Heavy Rain
The building collapsed at around 1:30 PM today, following which a rescue operation was launched to search for those believed to be trapped under the debris.
A building collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi on Sunday, with several people feared trapped under the debris. The fire department received an alert around 1:30 pm.
Fire department teams have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway, Delhi Police said.
More details are awaited as the situation becomes clearer.
#WATCH | Delhi: A building has collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi. The fire department received an alert around 1:30 PM. The rescue operation is underway. More details are awaited as the situation becomes clearer: Delhi police— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026
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