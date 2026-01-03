Delhi Vidhan Sabha Turns To Langur Mimics To Tackle Persistent Monkey Menace

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Delhi Assembly is taking an unusual yet humane step to manage a persistent problem: monkeys invading the Vidhan Sabha complex. Officials have revealed that dozens of simians frequently disrupt proceedings by jumping on wires, dish antennas, and occasionally causing safety concerns for legislators, staff, and visitors. In a novel solution, the Assembly plans to hire trained personnel who can accurately mimic the sounds of langurs, monkeys’ natural predators, to drive them away. This approach reflects a growing trend toward non-harmful wildlife management in urban India, combining traditional wisdom with modern operational planning.

The Langur Mimicry Strategy

“There are dozens of monkeys near and around the location who create trouble, jumping on wires and dish antennas and breaking them,” officials explained. The Public Works Department (PWD) has floated a tender to bring on board personnel capable of imitating langur calls. The method is considered effective because monkeys instinctively fear langurs, making sound mimicry a non-violent and practical deterrent.

The initiative also includes the occasional use of a live langur, wherever permitted, to reinforce the effect. “There were also plans to put langur cutouts, but we have seen that monkeys no longer get scared of them. Instead, they sit atop those cut outs,” an official added. This underscores why live sound imitation and real animals remain a preferred choice.

From Cutouts To Trained Handlers

Previous attempts, such as installing langur effigies, proved largely ineffective. Officials said, “The monkeys are no longer scared of dummy cut-outs. In fact, they sit on them.” In response, the new tender emphasises skilled handlers who can reproduce the specific calls of langurs, creating a more authentic deterrent.

The selected personnel will work eight-hour shifts during working days and Saturdays, ensuring continuous coverage. In addition to sound mimicry, the handlers may also bring a live langur to enhance the deterrent effect, making the complex safer for everyone inside.

Contract Details And Safety Measures

The PWD has stipulated strict guidelines for the contract. The agency will be responsible for providing proper equipment, maintaining discipline, and adhering to safety protocols. Insurance coverage for deployed personnel is mandatory, and performance-based monitoring will ensure accountability.

Historical Context: Monkeys In The Assembly

The monkey problem at the Delhi Assembly isn’t new. In 2024, a monkey wandered into the Indian Parliament premises, causing a surprising stir. Lawmakers and staff were left momentarily startled as the furry intruder explored the halls.

Earlier, a simian visitor had famously interrupted proceedings during a discussion on guest teachers, temporarily halting the session. Security personnel struggled to remove the monkey, highlighting the challenges of managing urban wildlife in sensitive areas.

Officials hope the combination of langur mimicry, trained personnel, and live animals will prevent similar incidents and ensure that Assembly sessions can proceed without unexpected interruptions.

Lessons From The G20 Summit

During the 2023 G20 Summit, langur cutouts and sound mimicry were deployed across Delhi to manage monkey activity. About 30–40 trained personnel were positioned at key locations, including IGI Airport, summit venues, hotels, and delegate corridors. Langur effigies were also placed around Lutyens’ Delhi, including areas near Rashtrapati Bhavan and senior officials’ residences. While successful temporarily, the measures weren’t a permanent solution, demonstrating the need for the new, more dynamic approach inside the Assembly.

With urban wildlife increasingly encroaching on human spaces, the Delhi Assembly’s initiative represents a balanced approach, prioritising safety while avoiding harm to the animals. By leveraging natural instincts of monkeys and blending sound mimicry with live langur deterrents, officials aim to create a secure and disturbance-free environment for legislators, staff, and visitors alike.