HomeCitiesNot Just Air, Delhi's Water Also Poses Silent Health Crisis With Increased Level Of This Element: Report

Uranium contamination in Delhi’s groundwater is rising, threatening kidney health and exposing gaps in monitoring, enforcement, and water safety.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 11:35 AM (IST)

While Delhi’s choking winter smog routinely captures national attention, a far more insidious threat is spreading quietly underground. Uranium contamination in the capital’s groundwater—once flagged as a future risk—has now evolved into a serious public health concern, particularly for communities dependent on borewells and water tankers for daily needs.

From Early Warnings to Widespread Contamination

Concerns about uranium in Delhi’s aquifers first surfaced in 2018, when researchers highlighted traces of the heavy metal in groundwater samples. What was then viewed as a limited or emerging issue has since expanded. Recent findings from the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) indicate that 13–15 percent of groundwater samples, collected both before and after the monsoon, exceed prescribed safety limits. This marks a rise from about 11.7 percent in 2020, pointing to a steady and troubling spread, as reported by News Laundry.

Delhi now ranks third nationwide in uranium contamination, trailing only Punjab and Haryana. The danger is magnified by the city’s dependence on more than 5,500 borewells and tubewells, many of which are concentrated in low-income and water-stressed localities where alternatives are scarce.

Safety Standards, Gaps in Action

In 2021, India aligned its drinking water norms with global benchmarks when the Bureau of Indian Standards adopted the World Health Organization’s uranium limit of 30 parts per billion (ppb), lowering the earlier domestic threshold of 60 ppb. However, environmental advocates argue that even this level is relatively permissive, noting that countries such as Australia enforce stricter caps.

While official guidelines mandate intensified monitoring and corrective measures in areas where uranium levels spike, critics say these protocols remain largely on paper. Recent CGWB reports do not indicate targeted district-level interventions or special studies, raising concerns about enforcement. The continued supply of contaminated water, rather than the numerical limit itself, is seen as the core failure, as per the report.

Invisible Risk, Real Health Consequences

Unlike air pollution, uranium contamination cannot be seen, smelled, or tasted. Its health impacts unfold slowly. Prolonged consumption of uranium-laced water harms the kidneys through chemical toxicity, leading to protein loss in urine, tubular damage, and gradual renal decline. International health reviews confirm that these effects can occur even without immediate symptoms, making the threat easy to overlook.

Proposed solutions bring their own challenges. Reverse osmosis systems, often promoted as a fix, are costly for most households and generate hazardous wastewater that ultimately drains into the Yamuna. Meanwhile, Delhi’s water distribution network remains vulnerable: borewells feed homes directly, and tankers—widely used in areas without piped supply—are often filled without routine uranium screening.

With groundwater oversight fragmented across multiple agencies and no single authority accountable, the crisis persists beneath the city’s streets—an invisible contaminant quietly endangering millions.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
DELHI
