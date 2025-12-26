Delhi’s Air Quality Slips Back To ‘Very Poor’, AQI Touches 310 As Pollution Set To Persist

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi’s Air Quality Slips Back To ‘Very Poor’, AQI Touches 310 As Pollution Set To Persist

Delhi’s air quality fell into the ‘very poor’ category with AQI at 310. Experts warn pollution may remain severe for the next six days.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 02:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi, Dec 26: The air quality in the city slipped into the 'very poor' category on Friday after witnessing marginal improvement for two days.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 310. The air quality was recorded as 'moderate' at Lodhi road station with an AQI of 185, while it was 'very poor' in at least 24 stations.

Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 395, highest amongst all 40 stations.

Delhi recorded 'poor' air quality in the last two day.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), the air quality is likely be in the 'very poor' category for the next six days.

The current average wind speed, which is less than 10 kmph, is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

According to the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi on Friday are likely to be in the ranges of 21 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius respectively. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 02:29 PM (IST)
