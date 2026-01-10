'Come & Have Debate': Jalandhar Sees Political Uproar Over Atishi Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Politics intensified in the Delhi Assembly after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and former Chief Minister Atishi was accused of insulting Sikh Gurus. An FIR has been registered following a complaint by Iqbal Singh. Congress MLAs Pargat Singh and Sukhpal Khaira, along with another individual, have been named in the case.

AAP Protest Outside Pargat Singh’s Residence

On Friday, AAP workers staged a protest outside the residence of Congress MLA Pargat Singh in Jalandhar. During the demonstration, Pargat Singh stepped out to address the situation but was stopped by the police from reaching the protesting AAP leaders.

‘Assembly Proceedings Are On Video’: Pargat Singh

Speaking to the media, Pargat Singh said the entire Delhi Assembly episode had been recorded on video. He alleged that if the footage had been tampered with, the responsibility lay with the BJP. He further claimed that any objectionable remarks in the video were made by AAP leaders, not by him.

Questions Over Law And Order In Punjab

Pargat Singh raised concerns about the law and order situation in Punjab, calling it “very dire”. He said no forensic investigation had been conducted in any major case so far. He also questioned the summoning of the Jalandhar Police Commissioner by the Speaker of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, saying it raised serious concerns.

Allegations Over Sacrilege Cases And Policing

Targeting the state government, Pargat Singh questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Director General of Police, alleging that not a single file had been forwarded in four major cases of sacrilege. He claimed there was sustained propaganda against Sikhs and farmers across the country, yet complaints had gone unaddressed.

He also alleged that an SSP was sent on leave after an alleged audio recording surfaced, without any forensic examination being carried out. According to him, the government was attempting to silence the media through intimidation.

Challenge To AAP And Strong Words

Issuing a direct challenge, Pargat Singh called for an open debate with the Aam Aadmi Party. “Come home and have an open debate; I am not afraid of anyone,” he said, adding that Delhi leaders were doing politics in Punjab and must answer to the people there.

He further alleged that crime incidents were occurring daily across Punjab, said AAP MLAs were powerless, and accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of having “completely failed”. Pargat Singh concluded by saying that even if 10 FIRs were filed against him, he would not be afraid, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party was functioning as the BJP’s “B-team”.