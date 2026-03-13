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HomeCitiesLucknow To Get Green Corridor Boost As Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath Launch ₹1,519 Crore Works

Lucknow To Get Green Corridor Boost As Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath Launch ₹1,519 Crore Works

The ₹1,519 crore project aims to improve traffic flow and urban infrastructure.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 05:18 PM (IST)

Residents of Lucknow are set to receive a major infrastructure boost as Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath inaugurate the second phase of the city’s Green Corridor project on Friday.

The event will also mark the inauguration and foundation laying of multiple development projects worth ₹1,519 crore aimed at improving traffic flow and strengthening urban infrastructure in the state capital.

Phase 2 of Green Corridor to Open

During the programme, the leaders will inaugurate the second phase of the Green Corridor stretching from Daliganj to Samatamulak Chauraha. The corridor is expected to ease congestion and enhance connectivity across key parts of the city.

At the same time, the foundation stones for the third and fourth phases of the project will also be laid.

Under Phase 3, the corridor will extend from Samatamulak Chowk to Shaheed Path, while Phase 4 will further expand the route from Shaheed Path to Kisan Path.

Public Address at Gomti Riverfront

Following the inauguration ceremony, Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath are scheduled to address a public gathering at Jhulelal Vatika along the Gomti River.

Officials say the Green Corridor initiative will play a key role in streamlining traffic movement and supporting the city’s growing transportation needs.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 05:18 PM (IST)
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